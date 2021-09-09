Find out why Arcrebian gave up on No Limite

As the column reported last month and Record TV confirmed this Thursday (9/9), the ex-BBB and ex-No Limite Arcrebiano Araújo will be on the reality show A Fazenda, which debuts on September 14th.

As soon as Bill was taken for granted in Record’s rural attraction, the web was reborn that he is known for not withstanding the pressures of the confinements he went through, but what no one knew until then is that Arcrebiano was forced to ask to leave No Limite .

Well, it’s true that he was weak, yellowed and asked to be eliminated in Big Brother Brazil because he didn’t have more psychological for the dispute, but in No Limite 5 the story was quite different.

While recording the Globo reality show, on an island in Ceará, Arcrebiano acquired a urinary infection and was screaming in pain for it. He, by the way, had external contact while the other BBBs recorded for the attraction because he was taken to take tests and take a serum at a local UBS.

The station was unable to deal with the health problem of André Martinelli’s friend and giving up was the only solution. By the way, according to sources in the Leo Dias column, the future pawn of A Fazenda was prevented from telling the reason why he had taken this decision, but of course we were waiting for the best time to tell you, right?