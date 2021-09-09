First images of Alan Wake Remastered • Eurogamer.pt

The first images of Alan Wake Remastered were seen on Amazon UK, along with the game cover for the various platforms.

Credits go to Wario 64, who posted them on his Twitter. In one of the images we can see the comparison between the original version and the Remastered, where the differences are substantial.

In the comparative image, we can observe a greater image sharpness, a consequence of a higher resolution, as well as differences in Alan’s physiognomy, mainly in the hair and face.

Alan Wake Remastered will arrive in 2021 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, making it the writer’s debut on Sony consoles.

Alan Wake Remastered listed on Amazon UK with screenshots (more at the link, priced at £24.99) https://t.co/A1eAUDlZcn thanks @Kranitoko pic.twitter.com/1aE7sEyHcc — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings