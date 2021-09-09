Flamengo and Atlético-MG ended the 1st round dominating the selection of the ESPN Bola de Prata Sportingbet award; see the lineup

Current two-time Brazilian champion, the Flamengo closed the 1st round as the team with the most representatives in the selection of ESPN Silver Ball Sportingbet 2021 award, this is because the team still has three games less than some competitors with 19 games. Among the red-black players are left-back Filipe Luís, midfielder Arrasacaeta and forward Bruno Henrique. Renato Gaúcho is the best among the coaches so far.
O Atlético-MG, leader of the competition, also has three players in the national team, as well as the Red Bull Bragantino. Among the athletes of Galo are defender Nathan Silva, midfielder Nacho Fernández and forward Hulk. Among the Bragantino players are goalkeeper Cleiton, right-back Aderlan and defensive midfielder Raul, who injured his knee and should only return to play in 2022.
The ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Awards ceremony at the end of the year will be broadcast TO ALIVE for the by ESPN on Star+.
The Edenilson steering wheel (International) and defender Marcelo Benevenuto (strength) complete the selection of the 1st round, which has the Uruguayan Arrascaeta as the highest scorer until this 19th round, followed by striker Hulk, from Atlético-MG.
The selection of the ESPN Silver Ball Sportingbet Award after the 19th round was like this: Cleiton (RB Bragantino), Aderlan (RB Bragantino), Nathan Silva (Atlético-MG), Marcelo Benevenuto (Fortaleza) and Filipe Luís (Flamengo); Edenílson (International), Raul (RB Bragantino), Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG) and Arrascaeta (Flemish); Bruno Henrique (Flemish) and Hulk (Atlético-MG). Technician: Renato Gaucho (Flemish)
In the selection of the 19th round, which had only 5 games because of the postponed matches, the great highlight was the Colombian Rodallega. The center forward scored the 4 goals of the Bahia in the victory over Fortaleza and equaled the mark of Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, with the highest score in a round in this Brasileirão 2021 (7.66 points). Yuri received this note with the 3 goals he scored against Flamengo at Maracanã in the 15th round.
With four players, in addition to coach Diego Dabove, Bahia was the team with the most representatives in the selection of this 19th round. The goalkeeper Walter, of the Cuiabá, highlighted in the victory over Santos, appeared in the selection of the round for the 3rd time in the last four rounds. Defender João Victor, from Corinthians, entered the selection of the round for the second time in a row.
The selection for the 19th round was like this: Walter (Cuiabá), Paulo Henrique (Youth), João Victor (Corinthians), Marllon (Cuiabá) and Juninho Capixaba (Bahia); André (Fluminense), Lucas Araújo (Bahia), Luiz Henrique (Fluminense) and Maycon (Bahia); Clayson (Cuiabá) and Rodallega (Bahia). Technician: Diego Dabove (Bahia)
Since 2017, the award has had a score made up of 40% of statistics (the DataESPN Algorithm) + 60% of journalists’ grades.