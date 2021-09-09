Flamengo and Atlético-MG ended the 1st round dominating the selection of the ESPN Bola de Prata Sportingbet award; see the lineup

Current two-time Brazilian champion, the Flamengo closed the 1st round as the team with the most representatives in the selection of ESPN Silver Ball Sportingbet 2021 award, this is because the team still has three games less than some competitors with 19 games. Among the red-black players are left-back Filipe Luís, midfielder Arrasacaeta and forward Bruno Henrique. Renato Gaúcho is the best among the coaches so far.

O Atlético-MG, leader of the competition, also has three players in the national team, as well as the Red Bull Bragantino. Among the athletes of Galo are defender Nathan Silva, midfielder Nacho Fernández and forward Hulk. Among the Bragantino players are goalkeeper Cleiton, right-back Aderlan and defensive midfielder Raul, who injured his knee and should only return to play in 2022.

The ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Awards ceremony at the end of the year will be broadcast TO ALIVE for the by ESPN on Star+.

Sportingbet sponsored content

The Edenilson steering wheel (International) and defender Marcelo Benevenuto (strength) complete the selection of the 1st round, which has the Uruguayan Arrascaeta as the highest scorer until this 19th round, followed by striker Hulk, from Atlético-MG.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The selection of the ESPN Silver Ball Sportingbet Award after the 19th round was like this: Cleiton (RB Bragantino), Aderlan (RB Bragantino), Nathan Silva (Atlético-MG), Marcelo Benevenuto (Fortaleza) and Filipe Luís (Flamengo); Edenílson (International), Raul (RB Bragantino), Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG) and Arrascaeta (Flemish); Bruno Henrique (Flemish) and Hulk (Atlético-MG). Technician: Renato Gaucho (Flemish)

In the selection of the 19th round, which had only 5 games because of the postponed matches, the great highlight was the Colombian Rodallega. The center forward scored the 4 goals of the Bahia in the victory over Fortaleza and equaled the mark of Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, with the highest score in a round in this Brasileirão 2021 (7.66 points). Yuri received this note with the 3 goals he scored against Flamengo at Maracanã in the 15th round.

Selection after 19 rounds of the ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball award ESPN

With four players, in addition to coach Diego Dabove, Bahia was the team with the most representatives in the selection of this 19th round. The goalkeeper Walter, of the Cuiabá, highlighted in the victory over Santos, appeared in the selection of the round for the 3rd time in the last four rounds. Defender João Victor, from Corinthians, entered the selection of the round for the second time in a row.

The selection for the 19th round was like this: Walter (Cuiabá), Paulo Henrique (Youth), João Victor (Corinthians), Marllon (Cuiabá) and Juninho Capixaba (Bahia); André (Fluminense), Lucas Araújo (Bahia), Luiz Henrique (Fluminense) and Maycon (Bahia); Clayson (Cuiabá) and Rodallega (Bahia). Technician: Diego Dabove (Bahia)

Selection of the 19th round of the ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball award ESPN

Since 2017, the award has had a score made up of 40% of statistics (the DataESPN Algorithm) + 60% of journalists’ grades.

GOALKEEPER CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Cleiton RB Bragantino 16 5.44 2nd Felipe Alves strength 12 5.33 3rd Jailson palm trees 10 5.30 4th Walter Cuiabá 15 5.27 5th Everson Atlético-MG 18 5.22

DEFENDER CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Marcelo Benevenuto strength 17 5.45 2nd Nathan Silva Atlético-MG 15 5.43 3rd Gustavo Gomez palm trees 10 5.38 4th Junior Alonso Atlético-MG 9 5.38 5th Leo Ortiz Red Bull Bragantino 10 5.34

LEFT SIDE CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Filipe Luís Flamengo 16 5.43 2nd Guilherme Arana Atlético-MG 11 5.40 3rd Abner Vinicius Athletic-PR 12 5.14 4th Fabio Santos Corinthians 17 5.07 5th Uendel Cuiabá 17 4.99

RIGHT SIDE CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Aderlan RB Bragantino 13 5.57 2nd Marian Atlético-MG 12 5.47 3rd Matheus Flamengo 13 5.23 4th Marcos Rocha palm trees 12 5.19 5th Gabriel Menino palm trees 10 5.15

WHEEL CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Edenilson International 17 5.56 2nd Raul RB Bragantino 12 5.33 3rd William Aaron Flamengo 15 5.27 4th Diego Flamengo 12 5.26 5th Danilo palm trees 12 5.26

SOCK CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Arrascaeta Flamengo 9 6.03 2nd Nacho Fernández Atlético-MG 11 5.63 3rd Gustavo Scarpa palm trees 17 5.62 4th Everton Ribeiro Flamengo 9 5.52 5th Raphael Veiga palm trees 17 5.42

ATTACKER CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Hulk Atlético-MG 17 5.72 2nd Bruno Henrique Flamengo 12 5.63 3rd Savarino Atlético-MG 10 5.52 4th Arthur RB Bragantino 17 5.43 5th Ytalo RB Bragantino 15 5.32

COACH CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Renato Gaucho Flamengo 7 6.86 2nd Cuca Atlético-MG 18 6.47 3rd Juan Pablo Vojvoda strength 19 6.42 4th Maurice Barbieri RB Bragantino 18 6.39 5th Abel Ferreira palm trees 18 6.19