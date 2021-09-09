“Flamengo frequents another galaxy”: Grêmio leader detonates intention to open the gates of Maracanã – Flamengo

Photo: Publicity/Grêmio

Flamengo is considering having an audience at Maracanã against Grêmio, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. That’s because, with the release of the City of Rio, the club plans the gradual return of the fans in the next three matches. The decision, however, does not please the Grêmio summit, which criticized the Rubro-Negro through its legal director, Nestor Hein.

– Flamengo is an abstract entity, hovers over everyone. He does what he wants. Flamengo frequents another galaxy. When they come here, I neither look at them nor greet them, said Nestor, in an interview with Bandeirantes.

It is worth noting that, previously, the manager had already questioned the decision and even raised the tone, claiming that Grêmio will not play if Flamengo has a crowd.

– By a system of equity and by decision of the CBF rules, if the first one was cheerless, the second one is cheerless. If Flamengo insists even with a court order determining that it can join with fans, we will not play.

Flamengo and Grêmio face off on September 15, for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The match will mark the return of the public to the stadiums in Rio de Janeiro, since, earlier this week, the City Hall accepted Flamengo’s request and released the presence of fans at Maracanã for three test games. One of them was against the team from Rio Grande do Sul. The first duel ended 4-0 for Mais Querido, who thus opened up a big advantage for the decision.