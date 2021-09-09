Flamengo: Rubro-Negro’s negotiation with David Luiz has an expiration date, says website

David Luiz is monitored by Flamengo, who is interested in hiring the 34-year-old defender

Flamengo is running against time in search of hiring David Luiz. free on ball market since his departure from Arsenal, in England, the defender has been the dream of the red-black fans. But, according to information from the column Fla’s website, the negotiation has an expiration date.

As revealed by the portal, the player registrations for the Libertadores competition take place until September 17th. With that, Flamengo needs to be careful not to let the opportunity slip away.

Flamengo’s board of directors is already meeting to set the budget for the season and determine the values ​​for not making a ‘financial madness’ for the 34-year-old athlete. The good relationship with Giuliano Bertolucci, David Luiz’s manager, can facilitate the negotiations.

Also according to the website Coluna do Fla, the Most Wanted in Brazil it no longer has the competition of the European teams, which should also favor the advance of the conversations by the former Arsenal.

It is worth noting that Flamengo has not yet made the proposal official by the player. However, the Gávea club should formalize the deal in the coming days, according to ge.globo.