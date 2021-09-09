Florida hospitals are crowded with non-Covid vaccinated, says doctor

In an interview with CNN Radio this Thursday (9), Márcio Covas Moschovas, urologist at the Advent Health Global Robotics Institute, in Florida, in the United States, made an alert to the hospital capacity with Covid-19 patients in the state.

“We have seen a scary picture in the growth of Covid, especially in patients who are not vaccinated, all hospitals are full,” he said.

He explained that 95% of admissions are for patients not vaccinated against Covid-19 and 98% of mortalities are also for those who were not immunized.

“Every hospital in Florida is packed with patients not vaccinated against Covid. We will start with restrictive measures, probably”, he lamented.

In the assessment of the doctor, who reported that the hospital where he works – which is a reference in cancer treatments – is receiving patients with Covid, there are two explanations for people not having sought the vaccines.

“Basically there are two aspects: the first is the lack of solid information, with many conspiracy theories, and the second is political, the vaccine has become a very polarized issue between Democrats and Republicans,” he reinforced.