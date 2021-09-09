Fluminense agrees to buy Caio Paulista, who will sign for five years | Rio de Janeiro

After a season and a half on loan, Caio Paulista will sign definitively with the Fluminense for five years. The club purchased 100% of its federative rights and 50% of its economic rights from Tombense for 1.5 million dollars (approximately R$7.9 million), to be paid in installments by the end of 2023.

– This is very important to me, as Fluminense is a club I’ve always liked. My renewals have always been for a year, and I am happy to reach this goal of staying at this wonderful club for another five seasons, a goal I have always pursued for my life. It’s a dream that is being realized today – he said in an interview on the official website.

With a discreet passage through Xerém, Caio was released from the base of the club by technical option and went to Avaí, where he rose to the professionals. In January 2020, then, it settled with Fluminense for a one-year loan free of charge and renewed for another one in March 2021.

Before returning, he was approached by Internacional, but preferred to “go home”, as the forward said. in your presentation:

– Club that I always liked, they welcomed me very well from the time I arrived at the base. In the professional it was no different. I had a nice reception. I feel at home here and it was my choice.

After being criticized by the fans at his start by Fluminense, Caio Paulista evolved on the field and became one of the highlights of the team this season, falling in the favor of the fans. Last Tuesday, he returned to acting after 45 days on the “yard” due to a grade 3 strain on his right thigh. In all, he has already made 62 matches with the tricolor shirt, scored seven goals and gave three assists.

