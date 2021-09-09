For the first time, Azul will use the Embraer E195 E2 on international flights





Azul announces this Thursday (9/9) the return of its operations to Uruguay and the start of sales of airline tickets to Montevideo and Punta del Este. The reopening of operations marks the company’s return to destinations in South America, strengthening Azul’s international offer, which still operates in Lisbon (Portugal) and Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA).

The highlight of the company’s resumption in Uruguayan cities is the newly manufactured Embraer aircraft, model 195 E2. The aircraft will be used on the connections between Viracopos and Punta and will mark the debut of this aircraft on the company’s international flights.

The resumption of flights in Montevideo takes place from November 10th and the return of operations in Punta Del Este will be on December 20th of this year, already aiming at the high summer season. Tickets to Uruguayan cities begin to be sold today, on all official Azul channels.

Frequencies to Montevideo will start operating four times a week, reaching a daily flight during the high season. Punta Del Este will have weekly connections with Porto Alegre and Campinas, Azul’s largest hub in Brazil.

The frequencies are as follows:

