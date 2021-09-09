Ford Ranger 2023 is shown for the first time and will appear this year

Ford used the European division to release a video teaser of the Ranger 2023, a model that will be unveiled by the end of this year and will initially be produced in South Africa, where the American automaker has invested US$ 1 billion.

In the first images, which you can also check in the aforementioned video, below, the Ranger 2023 will come more muscular and closer to the F-150, with the highlight being the double full LED headlamps with superimposed projectors.

The “C” daytime running lights will also strengthen ties with the F-150, making the Ranger 2023 more familiar to the American customer, the product’s main market. In the video, she also appears in an extended cabin, something we won’t see around here.

For markets like Thailand and USA, this cabin should be well explored, but here only single and double cabins (on top) should be part of the package.

At the rear, the LED vertical lights don’t count for much, but the bucket lid certainly hides a different look and with the Ranger name perhaps in bas-relief.

Robust, it appears in various scenarios and climates to emphasize that the product will remain global and this will also translate into production, which will also take place in Argentina, Thailand and the USA, as well as in South Africa.

From South America to Australia, as well as from Thailand to the USA (Alaska), passing through Europe, Africa and Asia, Ford wants to show that its Ranger 2023 was developed for all regions, adapting itself well to local conditions.

Here, it should arrive with an EcoBlue 2.0 engine of at least 213 horsepower in the most powerful version, like the Limited. In working versions, this same engine has a 160 horsepower version, like the Puma 2.2 currently used.

Another important item that should appear is the “GM” 10-speed automatic gearbox, which should explore to the last kgfm of this new Ford engine, which can well reach 238 horsepower.

However, to “level” the market, the 213 horses look good at the moment. To call Chevrolet S10 and Toyota Hilux to the arm wrestling, the 260 horsepower V6 3.0 Power Stroke may appear to change things.

At Raptor, the 238 horsepower EcoBlue 2.0 looks good for Asia, but in the states, the deal could come from the 314 horsepower, 55.1 kgfm EcoBoost 2.7. Around here, with no chances for him, maybe in Argentina, a better field to sell pickup trucks, imagine…

Ford Ranger 2023 – Photo Gallery

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9htQojH0C0