Fortnite will receive skin from Naruto in Season 8

According to rumors, Fortnite will receive a skin from Naruto during Season 8 of the battle royale. The information was confirmed by executives at Epic Games, according to community members.

Last Tuesday (7), Cuban influencer Candywing published on his social networks and said in a broadcast that confirmation of the arrival of a Naruto skin came through conversations with Donald Mustard, executive of Epic Games.

Later, the streamer himself clarified the statement, stating that the skin will not only be linked to the Battle Pass:

Today I had my last talk with donald ❣️

And I wanted to clarify something that it was misunderstanding from my part and even he told me (Naruto is NOT IN THE battle pass) He wanted me to clarify cause he saw everything last night and he got worried — #Ex Candywing (@qCandywing) September 7, 2021

The popular dataminer profile ShiinaBR, one of those responsible for publicizing the leak regarding the character’s costume, reinforced in their networks that, in fact, the skin will not be rewarded for next season’s Battle Pass and can come as a special skin, in the same way that Superman, during Season 7:

CONFIRMED: Naruto will be in the Season 8 Battle Pass! This was already leaked some time ago, but it was recently confirmed by Donald Mustard (Chief Creative Officer @ Epic Games) in a conversation with @qCandywing. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

Confirmation of a Naruto skin reinforces the possibility of even more anime-inspired costumes arriving in the game, especially those linked to the possible collaboration between Epic Games and the Japanese company Shueisha, known for publishing the weekly magazine Shonen Jump.

Remember that Season 7 of Fortnite ends this Sunday (12), with a live event that will mark the transition to Season 8 of the battle royale. See here how to participate.