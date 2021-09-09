Forza Horizon 5 will have more than 400 cars already at launch

One of the biggest fun in great racing games — like the old ones Gran Turismo and the Forza Horizon series — it’s having hundreds of choices of cars to drive, from the old ones to the newest supersports. In this aspect, the next Forza Horizon 5, which arrives in two months, is promising a lot: there will be more than 400 cars, already at the launch of the game.
In addition, a series of cars that were successful in older editions of the game should arrive later, as a reward for those who complete the seasonal events — more or less as they did in Forza Horizon 4. Even with so many different car choices, developers promise driving fidelity will be better than ever.
It is known that, at the beginning of the game, players will be able to choose between three car options to start their career: Corvette Stingray, Ford Bronco and Toyota GR Supra. I would choose Corvette, would you?
The new Corvette Stingray is one of more than 400 cars from Forza Horizon 5 (Image: Xbox Game Studios)Source: Xbox Game Studios
From old SUVs and newly released cars
The official announcements from Xbox Game Studios and Playground Games have yet to bring a complete list of the 400+ cars gamers will be able to enjoy as of the launch of Forza Horizon 5, on November 9th. But other gringo portals leaked more details and, friends… There’s a lot of cool stuff!
For starters, all the latest supersports from those brands that everyone pays for are in the game, of course: Mercedes-AMG One, Lamborghini Huracán and Urus, Ferrari 488 Pista, Porsche 911 and Taycan, Aston-Martin DBS Superleggera, Koenigsegg Jesko. .. To name but a few.
But, as there will also be off-road racing in Forza Horizon 5, the game will also offer a lot of cool jeeps, pickup trucks and SUVs. This includes the new Ford Bronco and Super Duty F-450, as well as the recently launched Land Rover Defender and Jeep Gladiator. Even classic SUVs like the 1970s International Scout are there. For those who like to buy “strange” cars in these games (like me), seeing these options in the list is really cool!
Ford Bronco 2021 is one of Forza Horizon 5’s initial three cars (Image: Xbox Game Studios)Source: Xbox Game Studios
Speaking of “unusual” options, the title’s list of cars includes several of these: there’s the little British car Morris Minor from the 1950s, the Reliant Supervan with three wheels, the classic Toyota FJ40 (or Bandeirante) jeep, the AMC Gremlin and even Hot Wheels cars. The game will also feature classic sports cars such as Ferraris, Camaros, Dodges and vintage Mustangs, of course.
Below you can read the complete list of the cars we know so far. Until the game’s release, more news may come up — so keep an eye out here on Voxel. See the list and tell us, in the comments: which one are you more into riding?
Forza Horizon 5 car list (until September 08):
- 1959 Porsche 356 A 1600 Super
- 1970 Porsche 914/6
- 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3
- 1987 Porsche 959
- 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
- 1993 Porsche 968 Turbo S
- 1995 Porsche 911 GT2
- 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
- 2003 Porsche Carrera GT
- 2004 Porsche 911 GT3
- 2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S
- 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
- 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
- 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo
- 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
- 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
- 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo
- 1955 Jaguar D-Type
- 1959 Jaguar MK II 3.8
- 1961 Jaguar E-Type
- 1964 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type
- 1972 Land Rover Series III
- 1973 Land Rover Range Rover
- 1997 Land Rover Defender 90
- 2010 Jaguar C-X75
- 2012 Jaguar XKR-S
- 2015 Jaguar XE-S
- 2015 Jaguar XFR-S
- 2017 Jaguar F-Pace S
- 2018 Jaguar I-Pace
- 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition
- 1933 Napier Napier-Railton
- 1939 Auto Union Type D
- [1945WillysMBJeep
- 1953 Chevrolet Corvette
- 1953 Morris Minor 1000
- 1955 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan
- 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air
- 1957 Ferrari 250 California
- 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
- 1958 Austin Healey Sprite MKI
- 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
- 1964 Aston Martin DB5
- 1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 409
- 1965 Pontiac GTO
- 1966 Ford Lotus Curtain
- 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427
- 1967 Ferrari Spa 330 P4 #24
- 1968 1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4
- 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupé
- 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
- 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI
- 1969 Dodge Charger R/T
- 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT
- 1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill
- 1969 Lola T70 MKIIIB #6 Penske Sunoco
- 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432
- 1969 Toyota 2000GT
- 1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug
- 1970 Buick GSX
- 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
- 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- 1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454
- 1970 Datsun 510
- 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
- 1970 International Scout 800A
- 1970 Porsche 917 LH #3
- 1970 Volkswagen Stock Bug #1107 Desert Dingo Racing
- 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint
- 1971 Meyers Manx
- 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R
- 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI
- 1972 Reliant Supervan III
- 1973 Alpine A110 1600s
- 1973 AMC Gremlin X
- 1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350
- 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R
- 1974 Holden Sandman HQ Panel Van
- 1974 Honda Civic RS
- 1974 Toyota Celica GT
- 1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade
- 1977 Ford Escort RS1800 MKII #5
- 1977 Holden Torana A9X
- 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
- 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- 1979 Toyota FJ40
- 1980 Renault 5 Turbo
- 1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S
- 1983 GMC Vandura G-1500
- 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 1984 Audi Sport Quattro
- 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO
- 1984 Opel Manta 400
- 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
- 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex
- 1986 Lamborghini LM 002
- 1986 Metro Metro 6R4
- 1987 Buick Regal GNX
- 1987 Ferrari F40
- 1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31)
- 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA
- 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport
- 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
- 1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R
- 1989 Toyota MR2 SC
- 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R
- 1991 Honda CR-X SiR
- 1991 Peugeot 205 Rallye
- 1992 Honda NSX-R
- 1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K’s
- 1992 Toyota Celica GT-Four RC ST185
- 1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT
- 1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v MK2
- 1993 McLaren F1
- 1993 Nissan 240SX SE
- 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
- 1993 Renault Clio Williams
- 1994 Honda Prelude Si
- 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo
- 1994 Nissan Silvia K’s
- 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205
- 1995 Audi RS 2 Avant
- 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- 1995 Ferrari F50
- 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX
- 1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM
- 1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6
- 1996 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport
- 1996 Ferrari F50 GT
- 1997 Honda Civic Type R
- 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
- 1997 Lexus SC300
- 1997 Lotus Elise GT1
- 1997 McLaren F1 GT
- 1997 Mitsubishi GTO
- 1997 Nissan 240SX #777 Formula Drift
- 1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
- 1998 Nissan R390
- 1998 Nissan Silvia K’s Aero
- 1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12
- 1998 Volkswagen GTI VR6 MK3
- 1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR
- 1999 Lotus Elise Series 1 Sport 190
- 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
- 2001 Acura Integra Type R
- 2001 Audi RS 4 Avant
- 2002 Acura RSX Type-S
- 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari
- 2002 Koenigsegg CC8S
- 2003 Audi RS 6
- 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
- 2003 Volkswagen Golf R32
- 2004 Honda Civic Type R
- 2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid
- 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
- 2005 Ferrari FXX
- 2005 Honda NSX-R
- 2005 Honda NSX-R GT
- 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
- 2005 TVR Sagaris
- 2006 Audi RS 4
- 2006 Dodge Viper SRT10 #43 Formula Drift
- 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha
- 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia
- 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano #117 Formula Drift
- 2007 Honda Civic Type R
- 2007 Peugeot 207 Super 2000
- 2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
- 2008 Koenigsegg CCGT
- 2008 Lamborghini Reventón
- 2008 Renault Mégane R26.R
- 2009 Audi RS 6
- 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia
- 2009 Honda S2000 CR
- 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
- 2010 Audi TT RS Coupé
- 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV
- 2010 Lexus LFA
- 2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S
- 2010 Mosler MT900S
- 2010 Nissan 370Z
- 2010 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2011 Audi RS 5 Coupe
- 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
- 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
- 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Element
- 2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R
- 2012 Ferrari 599XX Evolution
- 2012 Hennessey Venom GT
- 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
- 2012 Lotus Demand S
- 2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition
- 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
- 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
- 2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI Quattro
- 2013 Audi RS 4 Avant
- 2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback
- 2013 Chevrolet Corvette #777 Formula Drift
- 2013 Dodge Viper SRT
- 2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale
- 2013 Ferrari LaFerrari
- 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited DeBerti Design
- 2013 KTM X-Bow R
- 2013 Lamborghini Poison
- 2013 McLaren P1
- 2013 Renault Clio RS 200 EDC
- 2013 Toyota 86
- 2014 Ferrari FXX K
- 2014 HSV GEN-F GTS
- 2014 HSV GEN-F GTS Maloo Limited Edition
- 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- 2015 Audi RS 6 Avant
- 2015 Audi S1
- 2015 Audi TTS Coupe
- 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28
- 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
- 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
- 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2015 Ferrari F12tdf
- 2015 Ford Mustang #13 Formula Drift
- 2015 Honda Civic Type R
- 2015 Infiniti Q60 Concept
- 2015 Koenigsegg One:1
- 2015 Lexus RC F
- 2015 McLaren 570S Coupé
- 2015 McLaren 650S Coupé
- 2015 Radical RXC Turbo
- 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupé 1020
- 2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12
- 2016 Audi R8 V10 plus
- 2016 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan
- 2016 Honda Civic Coupé GRC
- 2016 HSV GEN-F Maloo #530 Formula Drift
- 2016 Jeep Trailcat
- 2016 Koenigsegg Regera
- 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce
- 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
- 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven
- 2016 Nissan Titan Warrior Concept
- 2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR
- 2017 Acura NSX
- 2017 Alpine A110
- 2017 Aston Martin DB11
- 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
- 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon
- 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast
- 2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso
- 2017 Ford Fiesta RS M-Sport
- 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS
- 2017 Nissan GT-R
- 2017 Volkswagen Beetle #34 Andretti Rallycross
- 2017 VUHL 05RR
- 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 DeBerti Design Drift Truck
- 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- 2018 Dodge Durango SRT
- 2018 Exomotive Exocet Off-Road
- 2018 Ferrari Portofino
- 2018 Ford F-150 Prerunner DeBerti Design
- 2018 Honda Civic Type R
- 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
- 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante
- 2018 McLaren 600LT Coupe
- 2018 Nissan 370Z #64 Formula Drift
- 2018 Renault MEGANE RS
- 2018 Saleen S1
- 2018 TVR Griffith
- 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Bone Shaker
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon
- 2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST
In this racing game, explore and enjoy historic and beautiful Britain. An open world awaits you to participate alone or with friends in Forza Horizon 4.