Free event gathers information for those who want to study abroad

Free event for those thinking of doing exchanges, the Talk Global Study will be held virtually on the next 16th. In its third edition, the program includes contact with higher education institutions from 10 countries through live interactive chats via text, audio, video and explanatory seminars.

In this edition, institutions from countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China, Canada, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy and Japan participate. They offer courses in University graduate, MBA, Masters, PhD and other courses in postgraduate studies in 27 areas of knowledge, such as Computer Science, Architecture, Medicine and Music.

Among the topics to be discussed at the event are:

– Which country is the best for me? Faculty or University?;

– Do I need a visa? Where and how should I apply? What documents do I need?;

– How much will it cost? How much is the accommodation? What is the cost of living?;

– Do I need health insurance? What is the plan to fight Covid? Will classes be online or face-to-face?

Until then, two seminars have been defined at the event: “5 Steps to Study in the United States”, which will be held by Education USA, at 4:30 pm, and “All about scholarships abroad”, organized by Fundação Estudar, which is scheduled for 5 pm. Programming and registration form are accessible on the event website.