Fugitive from justice, Zé Trovão asks truck drivers to ‘close everything’ on this farm

Pocket truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, self-styled Ze thunder, challenged the arrest order issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the Federal Supreme Court, and this Wednesday 8 encouraged truck drivers to block highways.

Zé Trovão defended that from 6:00 am on Thursday 9th “all Brazilian bases close everything” and do not let anything pass beyond “ambulances, oxygen and medicine”.

“It’s over, there’s no more, no small car, no more. They’re playing with democracy, they’re making us a sucker and nobody’s going to spend the rest of their lives on the streets, no. We need to solve the problem of Brazil now, this week”, he said in the recording.

Moraes decreed last Friday the 3rd the arrest of Zé Trovão. Since August 20, the truck driver has also been prohibited by court order from approaching a radius of one kilometer from Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília. The same prohibition applies to singer Sérgio Reis, deputy Otoni de Paula and nine other people who, according to an investigation, were defending an “uprising” in Brasília on September 7th.

Zé Trovão’s statements come in the midst of a movement of truck drivers who support the president Jair Bolsonaro. On Wednesday, they carry out demonstrations and blockades on federal highways in at least 14 states. The number appears in a bulletin released at 8:30 pm by the Ministry of Infrastructure, with information from the Federal Highway Police. The previous statement, at 5:30 pm, confirmed the mobilization in 8 states.

The movement endorses the anti-democratic acts promoted by pocketnaristas and encouraged by the president on 7 September. According to Infraestrutura, “117 incidents have already been dealt with, with a concentration of people and attempts to block total or partial highways during the last few hours.”

The National Association of Cargo Transport and Logistics released a note this afternoon in which it criticized the blockages. According to NTC, “this is a movement of a political nature and dissociated even from the banners and claims of the category itself, so much so that it does not have the support of the National Confederation of Autonomous Transporters”.

According to the Infrastructure, “the PRF is located in all the identified locations and works to guarantee free flow with the tendency to end mobilizations by 12:00 am on 09/09.”

Meanwhile, a small group of truck drivers and pocketmen stands in front of the National Congress – a holdover from yesterday’s mobilization. Participants display posters defending military intervention and threatening the Supreme Court.

