Gerdau shares advance with recommendation, while Vale oscillates close to stability; Aeris rises strong after billionaire deal

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa seeks a recovery session in the session this Thursday (9) after the fall of almost 4% the day before, but with investors monitoring the political crisis, with stoppages of truck drivers adding uncertainties on the horizon.

Noteworthy, Gerdau shares (GGBR4) recorded gains of around 3% after Credit Suisse raised the recommendation to equivalent to a purchase, with the target price being revised upwards, from R$37 to R$39.50.

Analysts see the company trading below its historical average, even assuming a 22% correction in average steel prices in Brazil and 15% in the US”. In addition, they point out that the North American division gives Gerdau an interesting exposure to Biden’s infrastructure plan and this should allow the company to sustain higher margins at least until 2022.

The Swiss bank also reinforced the equivalent purchase recommendation for Vale (VALE3), which registers slight gains, despite the new day of falling ore on the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange.

Still on the mining company’s radar, it reported that it updated estimates for cash disbursement in 2021, forecasting expenditures of US$2.7 billion to US$3.2 billion related to the Brumadinho (MG) disaster. The amount includes damage repair agreements, donations and damage to dams, among others. The company also estimated disbursements for investments (Capex) of US$5.4 billion in 2021. Net financial expenses were estimated between US$800 million and US$1.1 billion in 2021.

CSN stock (CSNA3) also registers gains.

Already the shares of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), after the fall of more than 5% the day before, with investors also monitoring the protests of truckers, registers slight gains. The day is down more than 1% for major oil contracts, with Brent for November down 1.14% (US$71.77) and WTI for October down 1.11% (US $68.53), with fears about the delta variant of the coronavirus back impacting the market, raising concerns about demand.

Outside the Ibovespa, pay attention to the share of Aeris (AERI3), which rose by more than 5% after closing an agreement for the sale of R$ 1.6 billion in wind blades to Nordex Energy.

Check out what to look out for:

Santander Brazil (SANB11)

On Wednesday, Santander Brasil announced the purchase of the online real estate agency Apê11, expanding its bet on the real estate financing segment.

The deal, for an undisclosed amount, involves the purchase of shares and a capital increase and will give the bank a 90% stake in the startup. “The digital platform will allow us to accelerate the development of integrated solutions for the real estate market,” said the director of real estate business at Santander Brasil, Sandro Gamba, in a statement.

Minerva announced on Wednesday that it plans to invest $3 million in fintech agricultural Traive, as part of the startup’s new funding round. In all, Traive hopes to raise US$ 15 million in the market with the round, informed Minerva.

fintech works to develop credit models for the agricultural sector, to facilitate rural producers’ access to financial products.

Currently, the startup operates in Brazil and the United States, with solutions for commodity chains such as soy, corn, cotton, sugarcane, coffee and wheat.

The supplier of equipment for wind generation Aeris signed a R$ 1.6 billion contract with Nordex Energy for the manufacture of wind blades. The agreement will remain in effect until the end of 2023, and will result in a net increase in the potential of orders covered by long-term contracts in the amount equivalent to 2.0 gigawatts (GW).

The agreement provides for the conversion of two existing and contracted production lines to a blade model that serves wind turbines with power greater than 5 megawatts (MW). There is also the forecast to install a new production line using the same model of equipment.

Movida priced its bond offer on the foreign market totaling US$ 300 million with yield at the rate of 5.25% per year and maturing in 2031. The notes represent an additional issue and will join those of February this year, when it was raised $500 million. The funding will be used for investments and debt refinancing.

Suzano confirmed the issuance of sustainable bonds with a principal value of US$500 million by its subsidiary Suzano Austria. The bonds have a rate of 2.70% per annum and a coupon of 2.50% per annum, paid semiannually, on the 15th of March and September of each year, as of March 15, 2022 and maturing in 15 September 2028. The settlement of the operation is scheduled for September 13 of this year.

Azul released an operational preview for August, recording a 176.9% increase in passenger traffic on domestic flights compared to the same month in 2020. The international segment, on the other hand, had a drop in the number of passengers, 78.6% below that of August 2019. Compared to August last year, however, the volume of passengers was 125% higher.

CCR provided clarification to the market about a news published in the Valor Econômico newspaper, called “Invepar seeks partner for Guarulhos airport”. The company informed that “the CCR Group is always analyzing new business opportunities that allow it to strengthen its leadership position and its qualified growth”.

“On this date, however,” he said in a statement to the market the night before, “there is no negotiation in progress between the company, Invepar and its shareholders regarding the subject matter of said news, as well as no proposal was made by the company”.

Highways (ECOR3)

Bradesco BBI commented on the operating data of Ecorodovias, with 24.9 million equivalent vehicles in August 2021, up 9% year-on-year and 3% above the same period in 2019. The result excludes three concessions of Eco 135, Eco 050, and Ecovias do Cerrado). The bank maintains an outperform valuation (perspective of appreciation above the market average) and a target price of R$18, compared to the fourth quotation of R$9.47.

Itaú BBA started covering the WDC with an outperform evaluation and a target price for 2022 at R$42, compared to the price of R$23.28 on Wednesday. The bank says its positive view of the business is based on its technology-as-a-service (TaaS) model, an approachable market analysis, and the company’s value and sales multiples in the solar and other business.

Braskem announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Thai company SCG Chemicals to carry out feasibility studies for a joint investment in a bioethanol plant for the production of bioethene and I’m Green bio-based polyethylene (PE).

If the project is implemented, the plant will be installed within the petrochemical complex of SCG Chemicals, in Map Ta Phut, Thailand. The execution, however, is subject to the conclusion of the studies, mutual agreement between the companies and approval by the competent governance bodies.

Itaú BBA commented on the data from Anfavea for August, which it assessed as negative. The bank says that vehicle production in Brazil follows previous trends, without major surprises. But the prospect of normalizing the supply of parts remains uncertain.

In the capital goods sector, Randon is the bank’s top pick, which says, however, that it monitors the impact of supply problems on the commercial vehicle sector. The bank maintains a target price of BRL 18.5 for RAPT4 papers, compared to the fourth price of BRL 10.81.

Credit Suisse updated its model for Vale incorporating second quarter data. The bank has cut its forecast for iron ore shipments for the next few years to between 15 million and 20 million megatonnes due to delays in the operation of assets. The bank also lowered the forecast for iron ore in the third quarter. Credit maintains an outperform valuation and reduced the target price for the company’s ADR from $28 to $24.

CSN Mining (CMIN3)

Credit Suisse has updated its model for CSN Mineração, incorporating data for the second quarter of 2021. The bank says it forecasts higher iron ore costs in the third quarter, at US$176 per ton, raising the average for 2021 to US$179 per ton.

The bank maintains an outperform assessment, and reduces the target price from R$ 13 to R$ 12, compared to the fourth price of R$ 12.85.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)

Itaú BBA reinstated Magazine Luiza coverage with an outperform valuation and a target price for 2022 of R$24 per share, compared to the price of R$18.79 on Wednesday. After the purchase of KaBuM!, guideline (guidance in English) on logistics and movements in fintech, the bank revised its estimates. Itaú believes that the movement in the fintech area is a good way for the company to profitably expand its service offer.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

