German national team plane lands off course in Scotland | qualifiers – europe

The German national team had a scare on the flight home this Thursday after the victory over Iceland, in the European qualifiers To the world cup. A mechanical failure in the plane forced the pilot to make an unscheduled landing in the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, for safety reasons.

– Safety first. Our flight home was redirected to Edinburgh in order to carry out a precautionary safety inspection of the plane. From there, direct journey back as planned. We’re fine — was the comment on the German national team’s Twitter profile during the night.

It was necessary to change aircraft in Edinburgh, so that the delegation with players and coaching staff were taken to Frankfurt. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich and striker Serge Gnabry remained in Iceland.

It was unclear what the exact problem was with flight KLJ2703 that departed Reykjavik and prompted the emergency action. According to the newspaper “Bild”, there was a problem with the power generator.

Germany thrashed Iceland 4-0 on Wednesday. With this result, FIFA closed the date in first place isolated from Group J, with 15 points in six games. The next game for the European qualifiers will be on October 8th, against Romania.