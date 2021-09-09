Gil do Vigor was ‘abandoned’ by Sarah Andrade in California: “change of plans”

Top Stories

Gil of Vigor has been using its social networks to share with all its followers and fans many details of its life abroad. In the last post, the ex-BBB detailed about the Rainbow Festival. Even today (8), the subject is giving talk among internet users and the post is the target of many comments.

“This weekend I went to the Rainbow Festival. Rainbow which is such an important symbol for me. It reminded me of my leader’s party and everything that brought me here. And I’m here! But I brought with me a little piece of each one in my heart, and in my suitcase, a symbol of my Pernambuco that is to make me feel close to you”, shared Gil do Vigor.

The ex-BBB also stated that he now faces a new challenge and knows that it will not be easy: “But I’m going to do my best, as I’ve always been doing. I am very grateful to all of you for accompanying me and giving me so much affection, always”, he added.

Quickly, the post received a lot of comments. Sarah Andrade was one of the first and left her mark on the post: “Arrasooooooo friend, enjoy everything there”. Soon after, Internet users and fans of “Girah” began to question why the ex-BBB has not yet gone to California with her friend as promised within Big Brother Brasil.

Apparently, Sarah Andrade preferred to leave her plans on off and did not respond to the internet user.

