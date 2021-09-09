Giuliano, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Leiva… Players react and wish Rafael luck in Botafogo

the arrival of Rafael to Botafogo, made official this Wednesday afternoon, is reverberating throughout the football world. Players and former right-back teammates interacted with the signing and wished the 31-year-old defender, who signed for three years, luck.

The right-back posted the video of Alvinegro’s ad in his account on Instagram. In the comments, in addition to Botafogo fans celebrating the signing, many players were also present.

Rafael signed with Botafogo for three years and fulfilled his promise to play for the club he has supported since he was a child. Below, see comments from some players in the defender’s post.

– Oh yes, my brother! I wish you all the best – Aziz Behich, Australian left-back of Basaksehir-TUR.

– God bless brother! Success always! Happy to know that this dream is coming true! – Andrei Girotto, steering wheel of Nantes-FRA.

– Success my brother.. The 7 is a mystical number.. In cheering for you my brother!! hug – Loving, former striker.

– Enjoy this moment a lot brother – Lucas Leiva, steering wheel of Lazio-ITA

– Fly boy. God bless you and Karla. We will miss you and your family – Souza, steering wheel of the Besiktas-TUR.

– Good luck star, happy for you and may God bless you in this dream come true… up!!! – Lucas Evangelista, midfielder of RB Bragantino.

– Good luck brother, in the crowd – Thiago Mendes, defensive midfielder of Lyon-FRA.

– Success brother! God bless you and the whole family on the new journey – Lucas Lima, left-back of Basaksehir-TUR.

– Very successful doll!! – Giuliano, midfielder of Corinthians.

– Good luck brother, great success always – camilo, midfielder from Cuiabá.