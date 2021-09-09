Government and BC will allow transfers of up to US$ 10,000 abroad as of October – Economy

BRASILIA – THE National Monetary Council (CMN) it’s the central bank approved a series of measures to facilitate international payment and transfer operations. Among the new rules is the permission to carry out current unilateral transfers and transfers of resources between accounts maintained by the client in the Parents and abroad of up to US$ 10 thousand. These operations can be carried out through the electronic platform “eFX” and are effective as of October 1st of this year.

The head of the sub-unit of the Central Bank’s Prudential and Exchange Regulation Department, Lucio Holanda Oliveira, explained that international transfers of small value can be made by credit card.

There are two situations, depending on the card issuers’ interest in offering the services. The measure helps, for example, the transfer by a Brazilian who wishes to make abroad because he has a child studying abroad. In the opposite situation, according to the technician, the resource will be automatically directed to a domestic account – before a series of procedures had to be made for the measure. “It will be a quick procedure and, we believe, with reduced cost”, said Oliveira.

According to Oliveira, fees may be charged for transfer transactions via credit card. For him, however, the competition for the offer of the service will cause costs to be lowered or even nil, although the rule does not go into this detail. The exchange rate applied, according to the technician, must be used by the card issuer, with reference to the value of the day, as is already done in the case of use of purchase by cards, when the rate used is that of the day of purchase . “The user will not be subject to exchange variation”, he guaranteed.

Other measures, such as the authorization for fintechs classified as payment institutions to also operate in the foreign exchange market, exclusively by electronic means, will come into force on September 1, 2022.

The changes also authorize that the receipt or delivery of reais in foreign exchange transactions, without limitation of value, can also take place from the customer’s payment account maintained by banks or fintechs and Pix participants.

The new rules also allow Brazilian exporters to receive receipts from shipments in payment accounts in their name outside the country. The BC also authorized that prepaid payment accounts in reais be held by residents, domiciled or headquartered abroad.

In addition, other non-banking institutions authorized to operate in the foreign exchange market – such as securities brokerage companies, securities distribution companies, foreign exchange brokerage companies and payment institutions – may directly use their foreign currency accounts held abroad to settle transactions carried out on the foreign exchange market.

The BC also consolidated the rules to provide uniform treatment for purchases of goods and services carried out with the participation of card issuers for international use, companies facilitating international payments and intermediaries and representatives in the acquisition of international orders. All these services will be referred to in the foreign exchange regulations by the term “eFX”.

In a note, the monetary authority added that the measures improved foreign exchange and international capital regulation considering technological innovations and new business models related to international payments and transfers.

“The measures are part of the inclusion dimension of the BC# Agenda and are in line with the priority given by the G20 to improve international payments in terms of costs, time, transparency and access. They are also part of the 2030 agenda of the United Nations (UN) so that its member countries propose initiatives to reduce the costs of personal transfers (remittances)”, completed the BC.