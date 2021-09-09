Government will announce measures to preserve health services and supplies in SC

The government of Santa Catarina announced the installation of the Control and Operations Center on the night of Wednesday, 8. The actions aim to preserve health services and supply, affected by roadblocks by truck drivers.

A decree will be published on Thursday, 9th, so that public health services have priority in access to fuels and supplies necessary for the operation of activities, in particular the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the continuity of the immunization campaign .

According to a note, the center will act to minimize the impacts on the population. It will also monitor prices at markets and gas stations to avoid abuse in the increase.

The government still claims to respect the right to free expression of thought, but warned of the risks and harm to the entire population. According to the note, “the demonstration is exercised through extreme actions and at the expense of other fundamental rights of citizens, such as health, safety and the free movement of people and goods.”

Check the note in full:

The Government of Santa Catarina informs that it installed, on the night of this Wednesday, the 8th, a Control and Operations Center to plan and carry out actions aimed at maintaining essential services in view of the existence of roadblocks.

The priority is to maintain public health services, already negatively affected by the demonstrations. A decree will be published later this Thursday so that health vehicles have priority in access to fuels and supplies necessary for the operation of activities, in particular to fight the pandemic and the continuity of the immunization campaign.

The Control and Operations Center will act on several fronts to minimize the impacts on the population, including the inspection of prices, to avoid undue increases, especially in supermarkets and gas stations.

The State Government respects the right to free expression of thought, but warns of the risks and harm to the entire population when exercised through extreme actions and at the expense of other fundamental rights of citizens, such as health, safety and freedom locomotion of people and goods.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality of Blumenau. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube