Grazi celebrates the milestone of 200 games for Corinthians, thanks her teammates and talks about retirement

Corinthians thrashed Realidade Jovem on Wednesday night by 10-0. The score was elastic, but it wasn’t the highlight of the game, since the match was number 200 of midfielder Grazi.

The athlete started my speech after the game talking exactly about the match. She spoke about the search for the collective objective, which is victory, and was happy with the result.

“Our goal is always to win, regardless of the team that starts, to do what we train. This is what we respect, play seriously and score goals. Happy for that, with the team’s posture, it can’t be different regardless of the opponent“, began the Corinthians fan in an interview with FPF TV.

The celebrations for the mark reached by Grazi began as early as last Tuesday, when she was presented with a shirt with the number 200. On that night, just before the game, the athlete received a plaque for the historic landmark at the club. So she spoke about the honors she has received.

“Yes, I am very happy and surprised with the tributes. In fact, I was taken by surprise at training, I thought I was far away. I was surprised. I received messages, I’m very happy, I could have scored the goal, but the best gift the girls could have given me was the victory. Thanking the fans who always support us, encourages us, we get a nice message regardless of defeat or victory and I’m very happy with what’s happening,” revealed the Corinthians fan.

“Look, what I said in training. For the first time I thought about my career and I’m happy. I left home when I was 15 and my father told me I had to come back with a victorious story, and what’s been happening is It’s done a lot of work. There’s help, of course, I’ve achieved this with all the girls and I hope more will come. I have defined in the future to stop, until December I must announce, but I want to continue, as long as I have health and strength. My way of being hugged is like this, the girls respect me, help me, the age gets closer and things make things difficult, it’s not easy to run with them when they are 20 years old, but I’m happy and as long as I’m healthy I’ll help in any way I can“, he completed shortly thereafter.

Grazi is 40 years old and continues to work at a high level. Despite this, for the first time, the Eternal Captain of the team talked about retiring. She revealed that she decided to make the official statement at the end of the year, but that she doesn’t intend to go beyond 2023.

“It’s already defined, the end of the year I’m going to hammer out and announce, I believe it will be another year, but it won’t go beyond that. It’s something that’s been decided with my family, on a daily basis I’ve been maturing. We have to respect the limits of our body, of time, there’s no way to fight against it, but that’s what I said, I want to end well“, said the shirt 7, who soon after said not to think about what comes after retirement.

“I can’t talk about it (if it’s going to the backstage of football), I’m thinking about Sunday’s game, we have a decision, halfway there is another difficult game against Palmeiras for Paulista… there in December I think about the future of my career“.

Grazi now has 200 games for the club and stacks impressive numbers. There are 156 wins, 31 draws and only 13 defeats, in addition to 58 goals scored and seven titles won. Throughout the day, the athlete received tributes in posts on the club’s social networks.

