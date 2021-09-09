Green corn curau: simple and quick to share with the whole family. Photo- Canvas for

Top Stories

Download now: See tips and learn how to organize your weekly house cleaning routine



DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

This Wednesday, September 8th, Cozinha & Recipes, from Tecnonotícias, brings you a delicious recipe for green corn curau, Who doesn’t like a very hot curau, a dessert or an afternoon snack? In addition to being easy to prepare, it takes about 20 minutes to prepare and serves up to 16 servings.

Learn how to make the green corn curau recipe

Green Corn Cream, is very practical and ideal for anyone who doesn’t have a lot of time in the kitchen, but who can’t do without a healthy meal with incomparable flavor. Want to check out this delight? So, come see this step by step.

See also: Prestigious pudding: easy recipe that doesn’t go to the oven, check it out

recipe ingredients

5 ears of corn;

1 liter of milk;

1 1/2 cups of sugar;

pinch of salt.

Step by step on how to prepare green corn curau

Initially, separate the corn from the cob with a knife, so in a blender, beat the corn with milk for about 3 minutes. Pass the mixture through a very fine sieve. After this process of separating the liquid from the bagasse, take it to a pan with the sugar, as well as a pinch of salt.

Now it’s time to move. Stir until thickened, until consistency is creamy. This step takes about 10 minutes over low heat. After this time, place on a platter, or in individual cups, take to the refrigerator, serve chilled. Enjoy your food!

Recipe consumption suggestion

After all, try serving the delicious Green Corn Cream with cinnamon sprinkled to taste. Did you like this tip on how to make a delicious curau? So be sure to share it with friends and family. Also, keep an eye out! After all, we have fresh recipes every day for you to be inspired by the kitchen!

Finally, be sure to check:Bananas from the land cooked in the microwave, simple and tasty, check it out