Grêmio delivers documents to MP to help identify those involved in protest | Guild

This Wednesday afternoon, Grêmio delivered documents and information to help the Supporter’s Prosecutor’s Office to identify those involved in the protest that ended last week’s violent acts, in front of CT Luiz Carvalho. The fans Geral do Grêmio and Torcida Jovem have already been suspended due to the episode.

President Romildo Bolzan Júnior was at the headquarters of the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul on Wednesday and passed on a series of information and documents to prosecutor Thales Volcato.

The dossier will serve for Volcato to analyze the participation of the organized fans involved and to identify those involved for later criminal accountability.

Last Saturday, judge Marco Aurélio Martins Xavier, from the Fan and Great Events Court, suspended the fans Geral do Grêmio and Torcida Jovem for 90 days, starting from the return of the public to the stadiums, and banned the four fans held in the protest to join the Arena.

A hearing with organized leaders is scheduled for September 17th. Failure to comply with precautionary measures is subject to a fine of R$5,000.

The four fans arrested must report to the police on match days in Porto Alegre. In departures from the capital of Rio Grande do Sul or at a distance greater than 200 km, they must present themselves at the departure time, without the need to remain at the police station.

Summoned by social networks last Wednesday, the protest of fans in the face of the bad phase of Grêmio, in the relegation zone of Brasileirão, took on airs of turmoil after the arrival of the players’ buses at the team’s training center.

The vehicle was the target of rocks and fireworks. As a result, stones were also thrown into the CT area, with damage to the club’s assets, and an attempted invasion.

There were about 150 Grêmio fans on Rua João Moreira Maciel, on the margins of the BR-290, who started the demonstration with shouts of demands to players and officials through banners.