Gretchen asks Joe Biden to cancel his visa: “I didn’t do anything wrong”

About ten years ago, Gretchen had her US visa permanently canceled after being caught working illegally in a US cafeteria. Since then, she has tried to reverse the situation, without success. The election of de Joe Biden for president, however, filled the singer with hopes of getting back to travel to the country.

“I still have that restriction with the United States and it’s something I’d like to review. Now that the president there has changed and it’s Joe Biden, I want to try to reverse that situation. By the time that news came out that I was working illegally in a cafeteria there, my visa was definitely canceled,” she said in an interview with Quem.

Gretchen intends to make a letter of pardon with this new president, proving her singing career. “Even because I didn’t do anything wrong and I know of cases of people who even did heavy things and manage to get back there”, he argued. The singer stated that she is not interested in living in the United States, but that she would like to be able to visit the country. “I don’t know why my case turned out to be that. I hope I can get back to hanging out there and playing shows. I have no intention of living there anymore. Also because I am a European citizen”, stressed Gretchen, recalling that she has residency in Portugal.

She joked that she will use her influence on social media to get Biden’s attention. “Let’s do a campaign for me to do it. Maybe they don’t go up the hashtag #JoeBidenLiberaGretchen on Twitter. It’s been about 10 years since that happened. But I hope one day to be able to circulate there again, as I honestly circulate everywhere in the world”.