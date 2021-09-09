Grief, failure and almost selling: Raul Gustavo should return to play for Corinthians after three months | corinthians

More than three months separate June 2 from next Sunday, when defender Raul Gustavo should finally return to play for Corinthians in the match against Atlético-GO, at 6:15 pm (GMT), in Goiânia, taking advantage of a gap left by Gil , suspended by the third yellow card.

At 22, the last few months were not easy for the defender, who lived not only with the reserve of the team commanded by Sylvinho, but also with the mourning for the loss of his son, Ravi, who died in his mother’s womb, at 33 weeks of gestation and close to coming into the world.

In the meantime of three months, Raul also almost moved to another country. Corinthians negotiated its sale to Bordeaux, from France, but the transfer did not materialize due to the French club’s difficulties with FIFA’s financial fair play.

Raul Gustavo has 11 games for Corinthians this season.

The board came to signal positively with a French offer of 2 million euros for 50% of the economic rights of the player, but rethought and also asked for a higher value for the sale.

The permanence of Raul Gustavo in the Corinthians cast was celebrated by a large part of the fans on social networks. There is an understanding that the young man still has the potential to be developed at the club and can continue to be an important player in the squad.

The restart of this trajectory goes through a good performance by Raul this Sunday, against Atlético-GO, in the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Precisely the rival in the defender’s last match with the alvinegra shirt.

In it, Raul did not do well. He messed up and lost the ball in Corinthians’ attack, a situation that ended in a goal in the Dragon’s counterattack. He had also already faltered in marking the first bid. Bad performance that cost the starting place in the team.

Since then, for 19 games in the sequence of the season, João Victor and Gil have formed Corinthians’ starting defense duo. Raul didn’t play for another minute.

With Gil’s suspension, the physical part also weighs in the young man’s favor. The competitor for the spot is Léo Santos, with only three games in 2021. The other option would be Danilo Avelar, who, in addition to being in the final stages of recovery from a serious knee injury, was sidelined and no longer works for the club.

