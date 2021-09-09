Guarulhos Airport will have two years to build a rail link between the terminals

Image: GRU Airport





The Federal Government took a decisive step, this Wednesday (8), to ensure sustainable, fast and safe transport for passengers, workers and users who need to access Guarulhos Airport. In a ceremony held this Wednesday morning (8th), an amendment to the airport concession contract was signed, including the obligation for the concessionaire GRU Airport to build and operate the Automated People Mover (APM).

This is a 100% automated solution that will connect the airport’s passenger terminals to the Line 13-Jade station, of the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM). The initiative is part of the September Railroad, a season of federal actions to encourage rail transport in the country.

“This is the first mandatory investment provided for in a concession contract in the airport sector through a contractual amendment. This instrument will make it possible for part of the concession that the airport concessionaire would pay to the Union to be used in the People Mover project, a project that is long awaited by the population”, highlighted the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas. R$271.7 million are expected to be invested in the new transport, which seeks to solve an old problem: poor public access to passenger terminals in Guarulhos.





Time saving

Today, access is made by road, forcing users to travel from the Airport Station of Line 13-Jade, located on the edge of the airport site, to the passenger terminals in Guarulhos in buses offered by the concessionaire. In addition to dragging suitcases while traveling and being able to pick up full circulars, passengers lose time on the way: just to get to Terminal 2, the busiest at the airport, the journey takes 10 minutes.

With People Mover, the public will make only one transfer and will be dropped off at the door of each passenger terminal. As the system has the capacity to transport 2,000 users per hour in each direction, travel and waiting time will be 6 minutes.

Technology

With zero emission of pollutants, People Mover will also benefit the environment: the reduction in the number of vehicles circulating in the vicinity of the airport will, consequently, reduce CO2 emissions and traffic congestion in the region.

The new transport model is based on Aeromovel technology, similar to that successfully adopted at international airports, such as Atlanta, Chicago, New York and San Francisco, in the United States. It consists of an automated means of transport in an exclusive and segregated elevated lane, which uses pneumatic propulsion, without onboard motors or transmission, thus resulting in low energy consumption and low construction cost by using light and slender structures. It uses steel wheels and rails, and its pneumatic propulsion is located outside the vehicles.

In Guarulhos, the system will have stations at the three airport terminals and next to the CPTM, where it will connect passengers with line 13 of the train. With 2,731 meters in length, it will have three vehicles for 200 users each. They have space to accommodate luggage, equipped with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, ambient sound and information panel connected to the airport.

The forecast is that the works will start in January and last 24 months. A pool of companies signs the project, forming the AEROGRU Consortium. Aerom, HTB, FBS and TSINFRA are participating, with their strategic partners Schneider Electric, Minerbo Fuchs, Certifer and Marcopolo Rail. According to the concessionaire of the airport terminal, the APM will feature Brazilian technology and the certainty of a safe and sustainable solution, which places Brazil and Guarulhos Airport at the world’s forefront of mobility.

Information from the Ministry of Infrastructure





Read more: