Hackers take part of Anvisa’s website off the air and replace it with Argentina’s flag

The official website of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) was targeted by hackers. The invaders took the Traveler’s Health Declaration form off the air and replaced it with the Argentine flag.

The action was considered by the agency as a retaliation for the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina. The World Cup Qualifiers game would take place last Sunday (5/9).

The form collects health-related information, such as about Covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, and is mandatory for anyone intending to enter the country.

When you click on the page, a flag of Argentina appears, with the following sentence: “We didn’t stay forty [sic] to browse their servers. Are we going to be expelled too?”

Anvisa promises this Wednesday (8/9) to indicate a new protocol for travelers. The agency will call the Federal Police to investigate the case.

understand the case

Last Sunday, the Argentine team left the field in the first minutes of the 1st half of the duel against Brazil, at Arena Corinthians, in São Paulo.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, midfielder Emiliano Buendia and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Cristian Romero are alleged to be violating the country’s health regulations for not complying with the mandatory quarantine.

According to Anvisa, the quartet of players forged documents to enter Brazil. They would have omitted, for example, information about the stay in countries, such as England, whose sanitary measures impose restrictions.

As a result, agents from Anvisa, which had recommended the quartet’s deportation, interrupted the game with the help of the Federal Police.

Clarifications

This Wednesday, Anvisa detailed how it communicated with the neighboring country to alert the soccer delegation about the health rules in force in Brazil due to the pandemic.

The exchange of information began on September 1, when four players from the Argentine team filled in the mandatory electronic documents for the entry of travelers into Brazil, and ended with the athletes’ notice.

Among the documents and procedures performed are the consultation of the travel history, epidemiological investigation by the São Paulo Health Department, communication to federal agencies such as Anvisa, Ministry of Health and Federal Police, and notification of Argentine authorities.