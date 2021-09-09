Heavy competition: AMD cuts prices on Ryzen 5000 CPUs before Intel Alder Lake-S arrives

The drop in prices was reported by Overclock3D, which pointed to a reduction of up to 18% on Ryzen 5000 series CPUs in the UK. Check out the change:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X — starting price: £289.99; current price: £245.99

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – starting price: £428.99; current price: £354.79

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – starting price: £529.99; current price: £450.00

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X – starting price: £749.99; current price: £718.88

Also, it is worth remembering that the price drop was global, as Videocardz also compared CPU prices in the US and Europe, where reductions were also noted on Amazon and Geizhals. The only model that registered a high was the AMD Ryzen 5900X, which used to cost $549 and now sells for $589 (+7%). The biggest reduction was for the Ryzen 7 5800X model at Amazon UK, from £429 to £352 (-18%).

Below you can see price comparison charts for the Ryzen 5000 series in Europe: