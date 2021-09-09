“I was threatened with death”, says Rafa Kalimann about cancellation on the web

Former BBC 20 and presenter Rafa Kalimann was moved when she spoke for the first time publicly about the cancellation she faced on the internet, in May this year, after sharing on her social networks a video of pastor Claudio Duarte. In it, the priest said he was against homo-affective relationships.

In an interview with the podcast Pod Delas, the girl from Minas Gerais was asked how long she has managed to stay away from the internet and social networks. That’s when she remembered the fact and got emotional.

Rafa Kalimann Rafa on podcastreproduction Rafa Kalimann Rafa KalimannReproduction/Instagram Rafa Kalimann 2 She attended the BBB20Reproduction/Instagram Rafa Kalimann And it’s a digital influencer rafa kalimann-2 She was thrilled to comment on the cancellationReproduction/Instagram 0

“One week. It’s because something really boring happened. I was cancelled. I wasn’t off by the cancellation. It was a big mistake of mine, which I fully recognized because I was in automatic mode. When you go into automatic mode, you lose perceptions that you normally have in your life. So I was sharing things without paying attention to the information. People start to demand you so much, that you be present in so many things, and I don’t know everything. I ended up hurting the other, I recognize that”, he declared.

Then, she spoke of the video in which pastor Claudio Duarte, guest of the picture Elas Wants to Know, on Raul Gil’s program, on SBT, was interviewed by Val Marchiori, Thammy Miranda, Ciça Camargo and Lola Melnyk. The program was re-aired in 2020 and was commented again in May 2021, when the Eu Profetizo profile reposted on Instagram the passage in which the pastor says he is against homosexual relationships.

Rafa and actor Caio Castro responded to the video on their social networks and the publications generated controversy and much criticism of the two. The ex-BBB deleted the publication and apologized. The actress and presenter even received a message from former BBC Gil do Vigor questioning her.

“I shared a video, and even the first time I’m talking about it, of a pastor who was talking about gay marriage, and my view of the video was very different from what the video actually is. And I recognized it immediately. I shared it, with the intention of showing… It’s very difficult to talk (Rafa gets emotional), precisely who uses the word to disrespect, and I’ll never agree with that. So I shared the video without paying attention to the context it actually has. And I hurt a lot of people. I recognize that,” he said.

“When I posted it, my friends called me… I don’t want to talk (Rafa gets emotional again). I was very sad, because at the time my despair was having hurt the people I love, you know? It was really bad for me to live that, but I learned. I was very welcomed by my friends and I tried to learn even more. To help in any way, I have to have property to speak. So I was wrong on that.”

Later, she confessed that she was threatened with death when it all happened. “It was really heavy. It’s liberating to talk about. It’s the first time I’ve decided to speak,” he declared.

Controversy with Karol Conká

The Casa Kalimann presenter also commented on a phrase shared on the web citing former BBC 21 and singer Karol Conká, calling it “empty”.

“I defended Thelma. I felt entitled to defend because the BBB 20 award went to Thelma. No one has the right to touch this Thelma award. I get revolted. I defended Thelminha because seeing a woman say that about another woman caused me a lot of anger”, she confessed.

“That was at the beginning of BBB 21. After it came out (the controversy involving Karol Conká and Rafa Kalimann). It was a funny situation because I was there at Projac, I had just met them and the audio that Karol released came out. People started to get the tweet as if I had spoken at that moment… I took it a lot later… Even today this bomb is reverberating. Because I called her empty… I apologize if I hurt Karol Conká. I have no intention of going ahead with this,” he said.