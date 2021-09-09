Full.News – 5:39 pm | updated on 09/08/2021 20:41



On Tuesday (7), a date that was marked by pro-government demonstrations, the audience of Rede Globo suffered a drop, while Record experienced growth in Ibope in Greater São Paulo. The information is from the TV News website.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, Globo had its lowest Tuesday since June 15, when it scored 13.3 points. Record had its best Tuesday in ten weeks, with 7.2 points, the highest mark since June 29, when it registered 7.6.

Also on the September 7 holiday, when the Independence of Brazil was celebrated, Jornal Nacional had its worst audience of the year: 22.9 points.

The current telenovela of the six of Globo, Nos Tempos do Imperador, failed at Ibope, scoring 12.9 points. The record represents the lowest overall index of the soap opera so far.

At Record, Jornal da Record scored 9.9 points; Alert City, 7.8; and the Balance Sheet, 8.4.

