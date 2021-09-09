Ibovespa drops 3.8% with political risk; Via (VIIA3) drops 9%

Marketplace

O Ibovespa it melted 3.78% this Wednesday (8), dropping to 113,412.84 points, amid an increase in the perception of risk a day after the judicial disobedience speeches by President Jair Bolsonaro on Independence Day holiday.

The climate of caution after manifestations of 7 of September, added to the negative bias from abroad, weighed on the Ibovespa today. The demonstrations had new attacks by Jair Bolsonaro on the Supreme Court (STF) and heightened tensions between the Powers. The president said that he will not obey Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ determinations. He also mentioned the president of the Court Luiz Fux in a confrontational tone.

Fux responded on Wednesday (8) with firm speech. He quoted “speech with messianic attitudes” and warned. “The Federal Supreme Court will also not tolerate threats to the authority of its decisions. If contempt for judicial decisions occurs at the initiative of the head of any of the Powers, this attitude, in addition to representing an attack on democracy, configures liability crime, to be analyzed by the National Congress.”

With the climate of tension, the fear is that the president’s attacks against the STF could put a stone in the country’s complicated economic situation and destroy the reformist agenda. “The market reacts badly to the possible consequences of the demonstrations in support of President Jair Bolsonaro yesterday,” commented André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton. “The fear in the market today is that the reforms will simply stop in both the House and the Senate.”

Ibovespa movement today

The political environment reflected in the Eletrobras quotation (ELET3), which has sunk more than 9% today due to concerns that hostilities could affect the state’s privatization process.

Retailers’ roles also suffered because of caution in the face of Jair Bolsonaro’s offensive. American (AMER3) and Via (VIIA3) were among the Ibovespa’s biggest casualties, with the opening of the yield curve.

Among a few highs, the highlight was the Localiza actions (RENT3) and united (LCAM3). Car rental companies soared 8% and 7%, respectively, after the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved the merger.

Highest Ibovespa

The biggest increases of the Ibovespa today were:

Finds (RENT3): +8.03% / BRL 59.88

United (LCAM3): +7.23% / R$ 26.70

Suzano (SUZB3): +1.81% / R$ 62.59

Qualicorp (QUAL3): +0.99% / R$ 22.50

Weg (WEGE3): +0.30% / R$ 36.49

Ibovespa’s biggest casualties

The Ibovespa’s biggest casualties today were:

Méliuz (CASH3): -11.36% / R$ 31.20

Via (VIIA3): -9.35% / BRL 9.02

Eletrobras (ELET3): -9.29% / R$ 34.29

American (AMER3): -9.15% / R$ 40.11

Eletrobras (ELET6): -8.89% / R$ 34.95

The General Superintendence of Where issued an opinion late on Monday (6) recommending the approval of the merger between Localiza and Unidas through remedies.

According to the document, the concentration act “generates relevant risks for the competitive environment in the vehicle leasing market (RAC)”, main business of the finds.

Now, the purchase of united by Localiza continues to be evaluated by the Cade’s Court, with a deadline until the first days of January 2022.

According to investigations by the autarchy itself, the union between Localiza and Unidas could result in a market concentration, in the RAC, of ​​approximately 70%. According to the opinion, the markets affected by the operation are, in addition to RAC, fleet management and outsourcing (GTF) and sale of used vehicles in wholesale and retail (semi-new). “This transaction entails horizontal overlaps in all indicated markets.”

STF and Chamber Presidents react to Jair Bolsonaro’s statements

The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Luiz Fux, said today that the Court will not accept threats to its independence and compliance with its decisions

“Offending the honor of ministers, inciting the population to spread hate speech against the institution of the Supreme Court and encouraging non-compliance with judicial decisions are undemocratic, illicit and intolerable practices, in respect of the constitutional oath we took when we assumed a seat in the Court ”, he stated.

The president of Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), declared that the House will position itself as a point of peace between the Judiciary and the Executive. Lira also said that there is no more room for radicalism and excesses and that the Chamber is open to talks and negotiations to reduce friction between the Powers.

“The Chamber of Deputies presents itself today as an engine of pacification. In discord, everyone loses, but Brazil and our history have even more to lose. Our country was built with unity and solidarity and there is no recipe to overcome the serious socioeconomic crisis without these elements”, said Lira.

Via (VIIA3) invests in 3 financial services startups through Via Next

Via, formerly of Via Varejo, started its Via Next program through three minority investments in startups. They are: GoPublic, Poupa Certo and byebnk.

Via Next is the connection program with innovative startups from owner of Casas Bahia with the District, announced during the Via Investor Day, held in April 2021. The program’s objective is to accelerate the retailer’s digital transformation and promote solutions to improve the customer experience.

“In addition to seeking startups to solve specific business challenges, it is part of ViaNext’s strategy to invest up to R$ 200 million in startups over the next 5 years, through its Corporate Venture Capital (CVC)”, informs the company in a material fact.

Performance of the main indexes

In addition to the Ibovespa, check out the closing of the main stock exchange indices today:

Ibovespa today: -3.78% / 113,412.84

IFIX today: -0.65% / 2,715.09

IBRX today: -3.64% / 48,681.88

SMLL today: -4.24% / 2,681.57

IDIV today: -4.15% / 6,407.93

Latest Ibovespa quotation

Differently from the Ibovespa today, the stock index ended trading in the last second with a high of 0.80%, to 117,868.63 points.

