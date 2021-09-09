If Bolsonaro fails to comply with the STF decision, he may be removed from the Presidency

by

  • Matheus Magenta
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Alexandre de Moraes

Credit, Adriano Machado/Reuters

Photo caption,

Alexandre de Moraes, STF minister, is responsible for investigating suspicions against President Bolsonaro

In his extensive list of attacks and threats to the Brazilian democratic system, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) told supporters during the September 7 acts that he would not comply with any court decisions made by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). ).

“To tell you that any decision made by Mr. Alexandre de Moraes, this president will no longer fulfill. Our people’s patience has already run out. He still has time to ask for his cap and go about his own business. He, for us, do not exist anymore.”

Moraes is responsible for inquiries in the Court that investigate supporters, family members and the president himself for suspicions such as participation in undemocratic acts, the dissemination of false information and the leakage of confidential information.

Bolsonaro could end up a target, for example, of searches and seizures. In addition, people close to the president claim, according to several reports in the Brazilian press, that he fears that his son Carlos, a councilor in Rio de Janeiro, will end up being arrested.