In Mano Brown’s podcast, Lula says he lives on a salary of R$ 27,000 from the PT

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he survives on a salary paid by the PT to party members. Lula is the honorary president of the acronym. “Today I survive on the PT. The PT pays me a salary, I think, which is R$ 27 thousand”, said the PT in an interview with rapper bro brown published this Thursday (9/9).

The founder of the group Racionais MC’s spoke with the former president in the third episode of the Mano a Mano podcast, available on Spotify. According to Lula, he lives only on the salary paid by the party because all his assets are blocked as a result of the Lava Jato operation.

Questioned by Brown about what these properties would be, Lula replied that he has “two apartments in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) measuring 70 square meters” and “the apartment I live in, measuring 190 square meters”. He also claimed to have the income he earned from lecturing blocked. “When I get released, I have to spend everything on a lawyer, because I must be owed to the majority”, he joked.

According to the former president, when he left the presidency, he received proposals to be a businessman by the organizers of lectures from several politicians from other countries, such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former US President Bill Clinton .

“My people didn’t let me, you’re going to be an entrepreneur [eles disseram]. I thought about making money doing my lectures. Then the Lava Jato came, they put my lectures in suspicion,” he continued. “Many people among the people think that Lula has retired as president. The president does not have a pension,” he added.

The legislation says that former presidents of the Republic are entitled to receive resources to hire drivers, security guards and advisors, in addition to two vehicles. In 2019, all former presidents received R$3.9 million. In the year, Lula was the former president who received the least, with R$ 483 thousand.