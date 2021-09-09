Industrial production falls at 7 out of 15 locations surveyed in July | Economy

The 1.3% decline in industrial production from June to July was followed by seven of the 15 locations analyzed by the regional edition of the IBGE’s Monthly Industrial Survey. The biggest falls were registered in Amazonas (-14.4%), São Paulo (-2.9%), Minas Gerais (-2.6%), Pará (-2.0%), Rio Grande do Sul (- 1.7%), Santa Catarina (-1.5%) and Rio de Janeiro (-1.4%).

For Bernardo Almeida, research analyst, the month of July demonstrates, in the foreground, the portrait of the regional industry that was already seen before the pandemic. “With the advance of vaccination and greater circulation of people, the industry is beginning to show its pre-pandemic reality, but with conditions that have increased, such as unemployment and inflation,” he says.

After four positive rates, the fall in Amazonas eliminated part of the 18.6% growth accumulated between March and June.” Two very influential sectors in the state had poor performance: the beverage sector and that of other transport equipment”, explains Almeida. The fall is the most intense since April of last year, when the Amazon industry reached the worst level in the historical series (-48.7%), at the height of the pandemic. As a result, Amazonas was the second main negative contribution to the national index and left the list of places above the pre-pandemic level.

Main negative influence and place with the second biggest absolute fall, São Paulo registered the second negative rate in a row, accumulating a loss of 3.7% in two months. “This drop in July refers a lot to the vehicle sector, which stood out the most negatively, and as is already known, one of the biggest in the São Paulo industry”, says the analyst. The July result also took São Paulo out of places above the pre-pandemic level and the state is now 0.4% below February 2020.

Bahia (6.7%) showed the biggest increase in the period, followed by Espírito Santo (3.7%), Northeast Region (3.4%), Paraná (3.3%), Pernambuco (2.5% ), Ceará (1.5%), Mato Grosso (1.1%) and Goiás (0.8%).

With the result of July, three locations are above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, with emphasis on Minas Gerais (11.8% above), which since July last year is the only location that remains. Santa Catarina (3.4%) and Paraná (0.4%), which entered the list with the result of July, are the other two locations.

In comparison with July 2020, the national industrial sector grew 1.2% in July 2021, with seven among 15 surveyed places showing positive rates: Espírito Santo (9.4%), Minas Gerais (8.6%), Paraná (8.2%) and Santa Catarina (7.8%) had the most intense expansions. Rio de Janeiro (2.8%), Rio Grande do Sul (2.4%) and São Paulo (1.3%) completed the set of places with positive indexes.

On the other hand, Bahia (-12.2%), Pará (-10.9%) and the Northeast Region (-9.6%) showed the most intense declines in July 2021. Pernambuco (-8.6%), Amazonas (-8.1%), Ceará (-3.2%), Mato Grosso (-3.1%) and Goiás (-3.0%) also had negative rates in the month.

In the accumulated result for the year 2021, from January to July, compared to the same period of the previous year, the verified expansion of 11% in the national production was reflected in 10 of the 15 places surveyed, especially in Santa Catarina (23.1%), Ceará (20.9%), Amazonas (20.8%), Rio Grande do Sul (17.8%), Minas Gerais (17.2%), Paraná (16.2%) and São Paulo (14.7 %). Espírito Santo (11.0%), Pernambuco (5.9%) and Rio de Janeiro (3.9%) completed the set of places with advances.