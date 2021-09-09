Inflation measured by the IPCA rose 0.87% in August, above expectations and the highest for the month since 2000

The country’s official inflation, measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), rose 0.87% in August 2021 compared to July, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released on Thursday (9), compared to a rise of 0.96% in July. It was the biggest high for the month since the year 2000.

With that, the indicator accumulates highs of 5.67% in the year and 9.68% in the last 12 months, above the registered in the 12 immediately previous months (8.99%). In August last year, the monthly variation was 0.24%.

Despite the slowdown ahead of July, the number was above expectations. The expectation, according to the Refinitiv consensus, was 0.71% high compared to July 2021 and 9.50% compared to August 2020.

Eight of the nine groups of products and services surveyed rose in August, with emphasis on transport, which had the highest price increase.

Driven by fuels, the group recorded the biggest change (1.46%) and the biggest impact (0.31 pp) on the general index. Gasoline rose 2.80% and had the greatest individual impact (0.17 pp). Ethanol (4.50%), vehicle gas (2.06%) and diesel oil (1.79%) were also more expensive in the month.

“The price of gasoline is influenced by adjustments applied at refineries in accordance with Petrobras’ pricing policy. The dollar, prices on the international market and the rise of biofuels are factors that influence costs, which ends up being passed on to the final consumer. In the year, gasoline accumulates an increase of 31.09%, ethanol 40.75% and diesel 28.02%”, said the research analyst, André Filipe Guedes Almeida.

Other highlights were own vehicles, which rose 1.16% in August. Used cars (1.98%), new ones (1.79%) and motorcycles (1.01%) continued to rise and together contributed 0.10 pp to the IPCA in August. In public transport (-1.21%), airline tickets fell 10.69%. Transport prices per application rose 3.06% and intercity bus prices rose 0.62%, as a result of tariff readjustments in Salvador and Belo Horizonte and Porto Alegre.

The second largest contribution (0.29 pp) came from food and beverages (1.39%), which accelerated compared to July (0.60%). Food at home rose from 0.78% to 1.63% in August, mainly due to the rises in English potatoes (19.91%), ground coffee (7.51%), chicken pieces (4 .47%), fruit (3.90%) and meat (0.63%). On the side of the falls, onion (-3.71%) and rice (-2.09%) stand out.

Eating away from home (0.76%) also increased compared to July (0.14%), mainly due to snacks (1.33%) and meals (0.57%), whose prices had risen 0 .16% and 0.04% in the previous month, respectively.

In housing (0.68% and 0.11 pp), the result was influenced by electricity (1.10%), which decelerated compared to the previous month (7.88%). “The result is a consequence of the tariff readjustments in Vitória, Belém and in one of the concessionaires in São Paulo. In addition, the level 2 red tariff flag, which adds R$ 9,492 for every 100 kWh consumed, was in force in the months of July and August”, stated André Filipe Almeida.

The prices of piped gas (2.70%) and cylinder gas (2.40%) also rose. In piped gas, there were tariff adjustments in Curitiba and Rio de Janeiro. The water and sewage rate fell by 1.02% due to the change in the tariff collection methodology in Belo Horizonte.

The health and personal care group (-0.04%) was the only one with a negative change, due to a 0.43% drop in personal hygiene items. Health plans dropped 0.10%.

The survey also shows that all areas surveyed had inflation in August. The highest index was registered in Brasília (1.40%), influenced by increases in the prices of gasoline (7.76%) and electricity (3.67%). The lowest result occurred in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (0.43%), due to the drop in the prices of airline tickets (-20.05%) and the water and sewage rate (-13.73%).

INPC

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) increased by 0.88% in August, 0.14 pp below the result of July (1.02%). In the year, the indicator accumulates an increase of 5.94% and, in 12 months, of 10.42%, above the 9.85% observed in the immediately previous 12 months. In August 2020, the rate was 0.36%.

Food products rose 1.29% in August, therefore above the July result (0.66%). Non-food products had an increase of 0.75%, while in July they had registered 1.13%.

All areas registered highs in August. The lowest index was observed in Fortaleza (0.43%), where the declines in the prices of rice (-2.81%), meat (-2.09%) and personal hygiene items (-1.39) weighed. %). Brasília recorded the greatest change (1.60%), influenced by gasoline (7.76%) and electricity (3.67%).

(with IBGE News Agency)

