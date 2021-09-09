Inter tests Cadorini in the principal and evaluates the purchase for R$ 1 million

Internacional is considering the purchase of 19-year-old striker Matheus Cadorini. With bond on loan until January of next year, the player stood out at the base of Colorado and goes through a period of testing in the main squad.

The center forward, who played two matches for the top team at the start of Gauchão, has a definitive contract with Osasco Audax until 2025 and his termination fine is R$ 6 million.

To remain at the club from Rio Grande do Sul, the author of 13 goals and two assists in 22 games for the under-20 team must have a purchase clause exercised within the expiration date of the current contract.

According to the UOL Sport, Cadorini’s loan has two types of purchase. The first one expired on July 31 and provided for the purchase of 70% of the athlete’s rights for R$ 800 thousand in 10 consecutive installments.

The second, still valid, provides for the purchase of the same percentage, now for R$ 1 million, in 10 installments of R$ 100 thousand, also consecutive. To do so, it needs to define such a situation until the bond expires.

The direction of Colorado has already contacted the São Paulo club and started negotiations for the athlete’s maintenance.

Cadorini arrived at Inter last year and has great expectations. With an interesting physical build and good finishing skills, he is considered a promising striker and was top scorer in the Copa do Brasil U-20.