Interned, Pelé posts wishing Roberto Carlos strength after his son’s death | Santos and Region

Former soccer player Pelé, 80 years old, posted on social networks lamenting the death of Dudu Fraga, son of singer Roberto Carlos. On Wednesday night (8), a post on his social networks was dedicated to the singer. Pelé underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon, which is part of the digestive system and continues to be operated on in a hospital in São Paulo.

“I’m recovering well, but today I want to send all my affection, love and prayers to my great friend Roberto Carlos. I wish God to comfort his heart and that he is surrounded by affection and light”, says the former player’s post. In the publication made on the social networks of the King of Football, he included a photo beside the singer.

Music producer Roberto Carlos Braga II, known as Dudu Braga, son of Roberto Carlos, died this Wednesday, aged 52, at the Albert Einstein hospital, even where Pelé is hospitalized, in the South Zone of São Paulo. He was being treated for cancer of the peritoneum, a membrane that surrounds the abdominal wall.

Pelé was admitted on Tuesday (31) at the Albert Einstein Hospital to undergo routine annual exams that had been postponed in 2020, due to the Covid pandemic. During the procedure, the medical team found a health problem, which is why Pelé remained hospitalized.

“The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento underwent, last Saturday (4), a surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon, at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. The tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory tests, and the material was sent for pathological analysis”, says the medical bulletin released last Monday (8).

On the former player’s own social networks, a post reported: “Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week” (read the full text of the note at the end of this article).