Internet users go crazy with Thiaguinho billionaire: “Biggest of Brazil”

Internet users went wild this Wednesday (8/9) with an article published by Forbes about the singer Thiaguinho. This is because, according to the magazine, the pagodeiro earns around R$ 2 billion a year as a businessman.

According to the publication, the singer reached the billionaire level after becoming manager of his own career. In addition to becoming an entrepreneur, Thiaguinho created his own record label and a publishing company, Paz & Bem, which is responsible for taking care of his songs, works and compositions.

But it’s not just with music that the pagodeiro has won a hefty sum. Even with his earnings coming a large part of his musical career, Thiaguinho has also gained from the advertising market. The singer has contracts with brands such as Reebok, Colgate and Red Bull that go beyond advertising, also making profits with product licensing.

Thiaguinho Thiaguinho was among the most talked about topics on TwitterReproduction/Instagram thiaguinho instagram That’s because, an article by Forbes revealed that the singer has earned around R$ 2 billion as a businessman for yearsReproduction/Instagram Thiaguinho Infinito album cover The amount would have been reached after the singer started to manage his own careerReproduction/Instagram thiaguinho With the creation of the company Paz & Bem Disclosure thiaguinho Thiaguinho is a phenomenon!Reproduction/Instagram 0

The subject quickly took hold of social networks and Thiaguinho’s name became one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter. “Biggest black in Brazil,” said one fan. “Thiaguinho is one of the most complete musicians on the national scene”, commented another.

Here are some of the reactions:

me: i hate billionaires *Thiaguinho becomes a billionaire* eu: PERFECT MY PRETINHO THE LARGEST IN BRASIIIIIIL https://t.co/CIMvsDJWEq — the little girl from Serohills (@labelledudu) September 8, 2021

Imagine being Brazilian and not liking this guy…? Thiaguinho is one of the greatest in the world of Brazilian music. Anyone who follows this guy’s career knows how much he is deserving of what he has today. It only releases music. I’m too much of a fan. pic.twitter.com/EduevfP9Vr — Television News (@TelevisaoNews) September 8, 2021

What a fuck man, Thiaguinho raised the self-esteem of the little blacks in my school days and I always had this guy as a reference ❤️🙏🏿. Blacks at the top is about it here https://t.co/R1i6yWqm3L — Ninja of R&B (@jayemmeoficial) September 8, 2021

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.