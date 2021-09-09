Internet users go crazy with Thiaguinho billionaire: “Biggest of Brazil”

Internet users went wild this Wednesday (8/9) with an article published by Forbes about the singer Thiaguinho. This is because, according to the magazine, the pagodeiro earns around R$ 2 billion a year as a businessman.

According to the publication, the singer reached the billionaire level after becoming manager of his own career. In addition to becoming an entrepreneur, Thiaguinho created his own record label and a publishing company, Paz & Bem, which is responsible for taking care of his songs, works and compositions.

But it’s not just with music that the pagodeiro has won a hefty sum. Even with his earnings coming a large part of his musical career, Thiaguinho has also gained from the advertising market. The singer has contracts with brands such as Reebok, Colgate and Red Bull that go beyond advertising, also making profits with product licensing.

The subject quickly took hold of social networks and Thiaguinho’s name became one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter. “Biggest black in Brazil,” said one fan. “Thiaguinho is one of the most complete musicians on the national scene”, commented another.

Here are some of the reactions:

