Investigation Says Facebook Reads WhatsApp Messages; platform denies

One of the most important features of WhatsApp is privacy, with end-to-end encryption the messenger says that no one can access the content of messages exchanged on the platform, not even Facebook, the company that owns the application. However, an investigation shows that this may not be happening.

According to ProPublica, Facebook hires employees in different parts of the world to read WhatsApp messages and moderate its content, which under test would be completely private. “More than 1,000 contract workers filling floors of office buildings in Austin, Texas, Dublin and Singapore, where they scrutinize millions of pieces of user content,” says an excerpt from the document.

The investigation says that these contractors spend the day reading content reported by users or flagged by the platform’s own algorithm. Facebook claims that employees are there to read messages reported for abuse and that in these cases they can have access to “the most recent messages sent to you by the reported user or group on WhatsApp”.

The messenger also says that encryption prevents teams from accessing messages and calls, but that only in the case of complaints can they see the content. “WhatsApp provides a way for people to report spam or abuse, which includes sharing the latest messages in a chat,” the statement said.

“This feature is important to prevent the worst abuse on the Internet. We strongly disagree with the notion that accepting reports that a user chooses to send us is incompatible with end-to-end encryption,” he adds.

