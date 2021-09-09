Investors withdraw R$176 million from equity funds in August; ETFs have record deposits for the year, says Anbima

(Pollyana Ventura/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The increase in political and fiscal risk, accompanied by downward revisions in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projections, greater inflationary pressures and higher interest rates shook the risk markets last month. The impact was also felt in equity funds.

This is what the survey carried out by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets (Anbima) shows. According to the August monthly report released this Wednesday (8), stock funds had more redemptions than deposits in August, recording a negative net inflow of R$ 176.1 million in the month, and interrupted a sequence of positive balances (with more applications than withdrawals) that came since February this year.

According to the document, the negative performance of the Ibovespa, which fell 2.48% last month and remained in the negative field in 2021, helped to impact the result of equity funds.

Despite this, the category of shares continues with a net inflow of R$9.2 billion in the year, with emphasis on funds classified as investment abroad, which accumulate a net inflow of R$24.8 billion in 2021.

“Stock funds have shown good results in 2021. Even with the Ibovespa’s declines, they add up to R$9.2 billion in positive net funding in 2021 and equity represents 10% of the entire fund industry,” explains Pedro Rudge , director of Anbima.

On the other hand, the movement of higher interest rates together with greater risk aversion by a significant part of investors helped boost fixed income funds, with net deposits of R$41 billion in August – the largest of the year. Likewise, in 2021, fixed income funds had a net inflow of R$192.2 billion.

Among the fixed income funds, the most conservative ones stand out – especially those that invest a good part of their resources in assets linked to DI (Interbank Deposit) or to Selic. Regarding profitability, 13 of the 16 subcategories of fixed income showed positive results.

Multimarket funds, in turn, ended the month with net deposits of R$1.9 billion, reaching R$91.5 billion in 2021. Among the multimarket subcategories, funds classified as investment abroad stood out in August and in the year for showing the largest funding in these periods, of R$4.9 billion and R$66 billion, respectively.

FIPs, on the other hand, had net funding of R$1.2 billion in August. However, from January to August of this year, this class of funds accumulates more redemptions than deposits, in a negative balance of R$ 11.1 billion.

Likewise, pension funds recorded redemptions of R$1.6 billion in August. In the accumulated result for the year, net funding was in the blue at R$7.6 billion. In the same period, foreign exchange funds registered a net inflow of R$18.1 million in August, and from January to August, net inflows in this class were around R$471.9 million.

Credit rights investment funds (FIDCs) also ended August in the negative, closing the period with net redemptions of R$6.9 billion. Throughout 2021, however, these funds are in the blue, with funding of R$ 55.9 billion.

In total, the investment fund industry presented net inflows of R$ 38 billion in August, reaching a balance of R$ 350.4 billion in 2021.

Keeping an eye on ETFs

In addition to highlighting equity funds, the net funding numbers of ETFs (index funds) drew attention in the August survey. According to data from Anbima, ETFs registered R$ 2.5 billion in net inflows in the month, surpassing the result of May, which was R$ 2.1 billion. As a result, this class of funds closed the month of August with the highest monthly balance of the year.

The positive results are also felt in 2021. According to the association, the category reached BRL 4.4 billion in net funding from January to August 2021, an amount that is only behind the result obtained in 2019 when the net inflow was of R$7.8 billion.

Profitability

Regarding profitability, the specific strategy multimarket funds – which are focused on commodities, index futures, among others – had the best profitability in August: 0.73%.

In fixed income, the highlight was the low duration funds with free credit, which correspond to products that invest in fixed income assets and which can maintain more than 20% of the portfolio in medium and high risk securities, with 0, 58% return.

Equity funds, in turn, closed in the negative, except for those that invest in sectorial shares – which are focused on companies in the same sector – and which ended with a return of 0.04% in August.

