iOS 15: Top 10 Features and Compatible iPhones

iOS 15 was officially unveiled by Apple in June of this year, during WWDC 2021. On August 31, the operating system won its 8th beta for testers, as the final version is expected to arrive later this month of September.

With several new features compared to the previous version, iOS 15 was announced as a software that will allow an even greater connection and exploration of the iPhone. For that, it will have a new browser, native system portrait mode for other apps, text size adjustment and more.

To prepare users about the news that will come soon, the TechWorld separated a list with ten of the best functions of the new OS. Afterwards, check out all the iPhones that will be compatible with iOS 15.

1. Focus Mode

The feature allows the user to “dedicate their time and attention to what matters most”. With it turned on, the status is automatically displayed in the Messaging app. You can also customize notifications, allowing you to only display notifications for tasks you are performing, for example.

2. New Safari

The browser had the tab bar redesigned and it is now positioned at the bottom of the interface. You’ll be able to switch between the tabs with your thumb, save and organize them with ease, and they’ll stay synchronized for access on any device. Safari will also have a new “pull down” function to refresh the page.

3. Read and translate text in photos and images

iOS 15 has Live Text (called Live Text in Portuguese), a function similar to Google Lens. With it, it is possible to read, copy, paste and translate texts that are in images. The languages ​​enabled for the system include Portuguese, English, Chinese, French, Italian, German and Spanish.

4. Increase or decrease app text

Among the accessibility features, the new iPhone operating system allows the customization and adjustment of screen sizes and texts for each app individually. In addition, you can bold text, increase contrast, invert colors, add color filters and more.

5. Alarms

In previous versions, it was only possible to edit the alarms by touching the “Edit” button. In the new operating system, it will be possible to readjust the alarms by touching them directly, which made the function more simplified.

6. Notes App

Notes, which serve as productivity and reminder apps, now have the ability to categorize by one or more hashtags (#recipes, for example). In addition, it is possible to share notes with the mention of at sign (@).

7. Spotlight

The Spotlight feature uses information from the Photos app to search users’ library for images of places, people, scenes and even very specific things like dogs, cars and skateboards. You can also find shared photos in Messaging by including a contact’s name in the search.

8. Portrait Mode

FaceTime Portrait Mode will have a special feature to blur the background and make the user stand out. The function is native to the system, which also reduces noise from panoramic photos.

9. Siri offline

Siri Virtual Assistant on iOS 15 handles various types of requests without needing an internet connection, such as timer and alarm, calls, messages, sharing, opening apps, audio playback controls and adjustments.

10. FaceTime

Among FaceTime’s novelties is the fact that it can be used on Android devices and computers via a browser. The function is called FaceTime Link. In addition, another very interesting feature is SharePlay, which allows friends to watch movies and listen to music together via FaceTime, being possible to pause, reorganize or skip tracks.

Compatible iPhones

Keeping the standard of updating old devices, Apple will bring the new operating system to devices from 2016, from five years ago. Check out the iOS 15 compatible devices below: