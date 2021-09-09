IPCA slows to 0.87% in August, but is the highest for the month in 21 years

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – which measures the country’s official inflation – slowed down to 0.87% in August from 0.96% in the previous month. Still, it is the highest value for the month since the year 2000.

The market expectation, according to the Reuters terminal, was 0.71%.

With this, the indicator accumulates highs of 5.67% in the year and 9.68% in the last 12 months, above the registered in the immediately previous 12 months (8.99%), according to data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Thursday (9). In August last year, the monthly variation was 0.24%.

The values ​​are still well above the center of the inflation target in 2021, of 3.75%, with the tolerance range of 1.5 percentage points down (2.25%) or up (5.25%).

The Transport group had the biggest increase of the month (1.46%), driven by fuel prices. The impact of this segment was also the largest on the general index (0.31 pp). Within this group, the greatest influence came from gasoline, which rose 2.80%, with an individual impact of (0.17 pp). Next come ethanol (4.50%), vehicle gas (2.06%) and diesel oil (1.79%).

Eight of the nine groups of products and services surveyed by the IBGE increased in August.

The Food and Beverages group brought the second largest contribution of the month, up 1.39% and overall impact of 0.29 pp. The advance came relatively higher than seen in July, when the group rose 0.60%. Within this segment, the IBGE highlights the behavior of food at home, which went from 0.78% to 1.63% from one month to the other. English potatoes (19.91%), ground coffee (7.51%), chicken pieces (4.47%), fruits (3.90%) and meat (0.63%) led this advance. On the side of the falls, the IBGE highlights onions (-3.71%) and rice (-2.09%).

Eating away from home (0.76%) also increased compared to July (0.14%), mainly due to snacks (1.33%) and meals (0.57%), whose prices had risen 0 .16% and 0.04% in the previous month, respectively, says the IBGE.

In housing (0.68% and 0.11 pp), the result was influenced by electricity (1.10%), which decelerated compared to the previous month (7.88%). “The result is a consequence of the tariff readjustments in Vitória, Belém and in one of the concessionaires in São Paulo. In addition, the red tariff flag level 2, which adds R$ 9,492 for every 100 kWh consumed, was in force in the months of July and August”, said the research analyst, André Filipe Guedes Almeida, in a note released by the institute.

The prices of piped gas (2.70%) and cylinder gas (2.40%) also rose. In piped gas, there were tariff adjustments in Curitiba and Rio de Janeiro. The water and sewage rate fell by 1.02% due to the change in the tariff collection methodology in Belo Horizonte.