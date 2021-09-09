Is the SUS card mandatory to take the vaccine? send online

O SUS card allows access to hospital services, including vaccination. The document, previously only printed, is now being made available online, through the Unified Health System Application.

According to the Federal Government and the Ministry of Health, the population can use the CPF number, vaccine card or other personal identification document to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or any other.

Thus, the SUS Card serves to streamline the process, however, it is not mandatory. In addition, do not have or do not present at posts of vaccination does not make it impossible for Brazilians to receive the immunizing agent.

How to download the SUS Card?

The SUS Card is available through an application. Therefore, just access the device’s app store, with the Android or iOS system and download the app “Connect SUS”. After that, the registration must be created.

To register in the application, you will need to inform your full name, CPF number and other personal records. To conclude, an automatic validation will be carried out, requiring the citizen to attend a SUS post.

This tool was developed by the Ministry of Health. See below the step-by-step instructions on how to register:

Download the Connect SUS app (Android and iOS);

On the home screen, click “Start”;

Then select the “Enter” button;

Enter your CPF and Gov.br access password;

If you do not have an account on Gov.br, click on “Create account”;

Accept the terms of use to access the app;

When entering the app, you will see an orange button located in the lower right corner of the screen, so click on it;

Your virtual SUS card will appear on the screen, so just click on the “Download” icon represented by an arrow pointing up and you’re done!

Your SUS virtual card will be downloaded to your cell phone and may replace the physical card.

In addition to the vaccination records, with the app it is possible to consult the basic immunization calendar, medicines provided by the Unified Health System, medical consultations and information on organ donations and transplants.

