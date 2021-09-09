Issue #534: A reporter around the post-9/11 world | The subject

The founding attacks of the 21st century produced some of their most lasting effects far away from the United States, where they took place. To discuss them, Renata Lo Prete receives in this episode TV Globo journalist Marcos Uchôa, who over these two decades visited 22 countries in the Islamic world. The first was the one in which the so-called war on terror began and from which the Americans have only just withdrawn. He says that he has never, in his professional career, felt so much fear as in Afghanistan. And that, at the same time, he remembers evening soirees “to talk about 800-year-old poems with elderly people, women and children.” The alternation of political analysis and memories of the daily lives of the people he met sets the tone for Uchôa’s testimony about his visits to places like Iraq, Tunisia and Syria. About to launch a series on GloboPlay with this rich material, he concludes that, two decades later, the issue of terrorism is far from being resolved. “The Taliban’s victory brings the message that violence works,” he says.
The podcast O Subject is produced by: Mônica Mariotti, Isabel Seta, Arthur Stabile, Luiz Felipe Silva, Thiago Kaczuroski and Giovanni Reginato. Gabriel de Campos and Ana Flávia Paula also collaborated in this episode. Presentation: Renata Lo Prete.
