“It put pressure on”; Galiotte gets annoyed with Flamengo, uses strength behind the scenes and the mood ‘warms up’

The president from Palma did not like the attitude of the Flamengo leaders at all and again the two clubs are on opposite sides

palm trees and Flamengo they became great adversaries, whether on or off the field. In recent years, the two teams have won the most trophies in South America and when they face each other, they always exists a greater repercussion for everything that involves the match. The two teams will duel this Sunday (11), at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship.

Before the confrontation starts, there is already another controversy between the parties outside the field. Flamengo has already said that it will host the second game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Grêmio, with an audience at Maracanã and this will also happen in the Brasileirão games. A posture that displeased all other Brazilian clubs, who feel harmed by this decision.

According to the Uol Esporte portal, the president Maurice Galiotte put pressure on the CBF and said that the entity could not accept that the rival put their matches with the public in the Brasileirão, as it would directly interfere in the competition’s inequality. Thus, CBF and the other clubs understood that it is necessary to go head-to-head with Rubro-Negro.

The backstage game has already started and again Palmeiras and Flamengo are on the sides opposites. For the time being, the Rio de Janeiro club puts its foot down and said it will put the public at Maracanã. The STJD will analyze the case and can block this decision, but there is still no forecast as to when this will happen.

It is with all this controversy that the two rivals face off this weekend and the game promises to be very tense. In the first round, Fla won 1-0, with a goal by Pedro. Now, playing at home, Verdão wants to beat a direct opponent in the fight for the title of the Brasileirão.