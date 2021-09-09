Italian Casserole: Learn how to prepare this delicious recipe

Top Stories

How to organize kitchen cabinets: check out must-see tips and find everything you’re looking for



DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

This Wednesday, September 8th, Cozinha & Recipes, from Tecnonotícias, brings you a tasty recipe from Italian casserole. Remember that this dish makes up to 8 servings and has a preparation time of 30 minutes. Check out the recipe!

Learn how to make the best Italian casserole

At first, this recipe of Italian casserole is a great option to prepare during the afternoon snack. So, check out the ingredients and step by step of this delicious recipe.

See also: Layered Omelet Omelette: Check out this simple and delicious recipe

Ingredients for the recipe

2 tablespoons of butter;

1 cup of sugar tea;

1 cup of wheat flour tea;

2 and 1/2 cups of liquid milk tea;

1/2 cup of grated cheese tea;

1/2 cup of grated coconut tea;

3 egg units.

Step by step to prepare the Italian casserole

See also: Is there any rice left? Check out how to make delicious rice souffle

First, in a blender, place the butter, sugar, wheat flour and liquid milk. That way, beat everything, for about 30 seconds.

Then add the grated cheese, grated coconut and eggs in a blender. Therefore, turn on the blender and blend again, for about 30 seconds.

Then, in a mold, place 5 tablespoons of sugar, heat and caramelize. So, after caramelizing, pour the batter into the pan and bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees, for about 50 minutes.

Finally, after roasting, unmold while still warm and wait for it to cool, after cooling, take it to the refrigerator.

See also: Cornmeal soup with cabbage: check out how to prepare this delicious recipe

Consumption suggestion:

This recipe is even tastier with a syrup on top, make another syrup with sugar and pour.