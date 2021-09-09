Italy thrashes Lithuania and shoots at the top of the group

Italy are increasingly leading Group C of the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. The Italian team thrashed Lithuania 5-0 this afternoon and shot at the tip of the bracket. The game was played at the Mapei Stadium, in Reggio nell’Emilia, for the sixth round of the competition.

There were four goals in the first half: Moise Kean (two), Edgaras Utkus (own) and Giacomo Raspadori. Giovanni Di Lorenzo completed the rout in the second stage.

This was the 37th consecutive unbeaten run for the Italians — they have not lost since September 10, 2018. Last Sunday, Azzurra surpassed the records of Brazil and Spain.

As a result, Italy reached 14 points in Group C, six more than Switzerland, which ranked second. Lithuania has yet to score and is in the key’s flashlight.

In the next round, the Italians face Switzerland, on November 12th. Before that, the team commanded by Roberto Mancini has a commitment against Spain, by the League of Nations, on October 6th.

Azzurra wins even without full strength

Even without all the starters, Italy had no difficulty overcoming Lithuania. The current champion of the Euro Cup needed just ten minutes to open the scoring with Kean, after an error in the ball out of Lithuania. Three minutes later came the second. Raspadori hit cross from the edge of the area and had Utkus deflect against his own goal to extend.

The early advantage on the scoreboard made the Italians even more comfortable facing an opponent who has not yet won the qualifiers. At 23, Raspadori took advantage of Di Lorenzo’s cross and finished first to score the third. Shortly after, at 28, Moise Kean scored another one after a beautiful shot after a pass by Bernardeschi.

On the way back from half-time, the fifth goal seemed a matter of time. And it didn’t take long. At eight minutes, Di Lorenzo risked a cross from the edge of the area and ended up covering the goalkeeper to close the account.