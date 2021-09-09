Itaú, BB, Santander and Bradesco advance payment

key points Early 13th is usually an easy credit to get;

Each bank has different rules and limits;

Itaú promises reduced rates.

Bank customers who need a loan can count on advance payment of 13th salary, a type of loan that is usually easy to obtain. There are many banks that offer the service and in this matter you know the details of the advance of the 13th at Banco do Brasil, Itaú, Santander and Bradesco.

Bradesco

Bank customers who receive INSS salary or benefit can use this credit before the end of the year. It’s possible advance up to 100% of the 13th salary and payment is made in just one installment.

The credit is immediately deposited in the checking account and no proof of use is required. The minimum advance amount is R$200 and the maximum is R$50 thousand.

Early settlement is available from Internet Banking or branches. Hiring can be done until October 29 this year.

Interested parties can contract advance payment of the 13th on Bradesco’s app, at ATMs or physical branches.

Santander

At Santander, customers who opt for an advance payment of the 13th, receive the money directly into their account, easily and quickly. Up to 100% of the value can be anticipated.

The advance payment will only take place in December of the same year of hiring, as soon as the client receives the extra salary.

Prepayment can only be contracted by customers who receive their salary at Santander. Those interested in the service should access internet banking, ATMs, go to a branch, or call the call center.

The bank only charges interest rates and IOF (Financial Transactions Tax) for this service. The Total Effective Cost (CET) varies according to the contracted operation conditions.

Bank of Brazil

At BB, customers who receive salary, pension by credit or retirement in a bank checking account can request advance payment. Those who receive their salary at Banco do Brasil can anticipate up to 80% of your 13th.

The amount is made available right after contracting and the maximum amount that can be borrowed is R$20,000. Payment is made once upon receipt of the 13th salary or upon contract expiration, whichever comes first.

Interested parties must, in addition to having an active checking account at the bank and receiving their salary at BB, have a current and available credit limit, as well as a signed Agreement for Adhesion to the General Clauses of the CDC.

You interest varies between 1.99% am and 4.83% pm. Those interested in anticipating the 13th salary must place the order through the app, on the internet, at ATMs or also at Banco do Brasil branches.

Itaú

Workers who receive their salary at Itaú can request an advance on the 13th. After approval by the bank, the customer receives the requested amount directly in his/her account. Payment is deducted directly from the applicant’s account.

the bank promises reduced interest rates and that can be checked before contracting the service. Customers have the following options to simulate and contract the anticipation:

Itaú Application: the customer can consult the pre-approved value through the application and hire

Itaú’s website: when accessing the account, search for “Advance 13”. Choose the value and simulate

Contact numbers for the Itaú Call Center

Itaú physical branches

Banco do Brasil creates a tool to issue payment slips via WhatsApp

BB recently announced that the institution’s clients will be able toissue, consult and change bank slips through the WhatsApp messaging app.

According to Agência Brasil, BB stated that the novelty will benefit, in particular, small entrepreneurs, as it will optimize the payment methods offered by them.

To use the novelty, you need to access Banco do Brasil’s WhatsApp and open a conversation with the PJ specialist, the bank’s personal assistant in the app. To do this, type #PJ. Then type “I need to register a bank slip” to view the instructions in the conversation window.

It will also be possible to consult bank slips or change them through the application. To do this, use the commands “I need to consult a bank slip” and “I need to change a bank slip”. Both options allow a PDF to be created and shared.

Did you like this content? EVALUATE: Average rating: 5

Total Votes: two 13th salary in advance: Itaú, BB, Santander and Bradesco advance payment

Paulo Amorim Paulo Henrique Oliveira, graduated in Journalism from the Mogi das Cruzes University and in Radio and TV from the Bandeirante University of São Paulo, works as the editor of the FDR portal producing articles on economics in general and also as a reporter for the website Apparato do Lazer covering the world of TV and the arts.