Itaú, BB, Santander and Bradesco advance payment

Bank customers who need a loan can count on advance payment of 13th salary, a type of loan that is usually easy to obtain. There are many banks that offer the service and in this matter you know the details of the advance of the 13th at Banco do Brasil, Itaú, Santander and Bradesco.
Bradesco
Bank customers who receive INSS salary or benefit can use this credit before the end of the year. It’s possible advance up to 100% of the 13th salary and payment is made in just one installment.
The credit is immediately deposited in the checking account and no proof of use is required. The minimum advance amount is R$200 and the maximum is R$50 thousand.
Early settlement is available from Internet Banking or branches. Hiring can be done until October 29 this year.
Interested parties can contract advance payment of the 13th on Bradesco’s app, at ATMs or physical branches.
Santander
At Santander, customers who opt for an advance payment of the 13th, receive the money directly into their account, easily and quickly. Up to 100% of the value can be anticipated.
The advance payment will only take place in December of the same year of hiring, as soon as the client receives the extra salary.
Prepayment can only be contracted by customers who receive their salary at Santander. Those interested in the service should access internet banking, ATMs, go to a branch, or call the call center.
The bank only charges interest rates and IOF (Financial Transactions Tax) for this service. The Total Effective Cost (CET) varies according to the contracted operation conditions.
Bank of Brazil
At BB, customers who receive salary, pension by credit or retirement in a bank checking account can request advance payment. Those who receive their salary at Banco do Brasil can anticipate up to 80% of your 13th.
The amount is made available right after contracting and the maximum amount that can be borrowed is R$20,000. Payment is made once upon receipt of the 13th salary or upon contract expiration, whichever comes first.
Interested parties must, in addition to having an active checking account at the bank and receiving their salary at BB, have a current and available credit limit, as well as a signed Agreement for Adhesion to the General Clauses of the CDC.
You interest varies between 1.99% am and 4.83% pm. Those interested in anticipating the 13th salary must place the order through the app, on the internet, at ATMs or also at Banco do Brasil branches.
Itaú
Workers who receive their salary at Itaú can request an advance on the 13th. After approval by the bank, the customer receives the requested amount directly in his/her account. Payment is deducted directly from the applicant’s account.
the bank promises reduced interest rates and that can be checked before contracting the service. Customers have the following options to simulate and contract the anticipation:
- Itaú Application: the customer can consult the pre-approved value through the application and hire
- Itaú’s website: when accessing the account, search for “Advance 13”. Choose the value and simulate
- Contact numbers for the Itaú Call Center
- Itaú physical branches
Banco do Brasil creates a tool to issue payment slips via WhatsApp
BB recently announced that the institution’s clients will be able toissue, consult and change bank slips through the WhatsApp messaging app.
According to Agência Brasil, BB stated that the novelty will benefit, in particular, small entrepreneurs, as it will optimize the payment methods offered by them.
To use the novelty, you need to access Banco do Brasil’s WhatsApp and open a conversation with the PJ specialist, the bank’s personal assistant in the app. To do this, type #PJ. Then type “I need to register a bank slip” to view the instructions in the conversation window.
It will also be possible to consult bank slips or change them through the application. To do this, use the commands “I need to consult a bank slip” and “I need to change a bank slip”. Both options allow a PDF to be created and shared.
