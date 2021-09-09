Itaú releases about 440 job openings; know how to apply

Job vacancies at Itaú offer different benefits to those hired. Job opportunities are for almost all of Brazil.

Looking for a new job? O Itaú opened more than 440 job openings in almost the entire country. There are opportunities for different areas. Some positions may require prior experience and others may also require specializations.

Itaú Unibanco is one of the largest private banks in the country. According to the Interband ranking, the bank has the most valuable brand in the country. In addition to Brazil, Itaú is present in 18 countries around the world.

Itaú: job vacancies

Check out some of the job openings available at Itaú below:

General Insurance Companies Consultant;

Relationship Manager – Personnalité;

Sales Executive (Hunter);

Investment Office / Exclusive PCD;

Insurance Consultant;

Opportunities for Officer Middle Market;

Uniclass Digital Relationship Manager;

Business Manager PRO Enterprises;

Business Business Manager;

Top Business Business Manager;

Business Manager – Companies;

Investment Office Specialist;

Investment Office Advisor.

Attention! The above opportunities can be modified as per the bank’s needs.

Itaú Benefits

Itaú employees receive salaries compatible with the market and still have the benefits Next:

Transportation vouchers;

Meal ticket;

Food stamps;

Life insurance;

Private pension;

Discount on products;

Dental care;

Health care;

Gym / sports practices;

13th grant-aid.

Job vacancies at Itaú: how to apply

Did you like the vacancies? Apply for jobs at Itaú online, on the bank’s recruitment website. Enter your personal details and remember to attach your updated resume.

For the selection of professionals, Itaú may use interviews, tests, evaluations and dynamics. It was not informed whether the steps will be carried out in person or via the internet.