It’s #FAKE that minister Alexandre de Moraes fled the country the day after Bolsonaro’s speech on 7 September | Fact or Fake

Fake stamp — Photo: G1 Fake seal — Photo: G1

The minister not only did not leave the country, but was also on Wednesday afternoon (8) at the session of the Supreme Court. He entered virtually from his home in São Paulo.

The message also says that he had to be escorted with his wife to the house of fellow minister Dias Toffoli after the protests on Independence Day, which is also not true.

In addition to Moraes not having “run away”, the STF advisers reinforce that he does not intend to go abroad this week. The story that he was advised by friends to leave Brazil is also unfounded.

Another detail that denotes the falseness of the message is the photo that accompanies it: it was taken in February 2017 by Hélvio Romero, from Estadão, on the day Moraes was judged in the Senate after being appointed to the position of STF minister.

The rumor circulates in the wake of the president’s speech on Tuesday. On Avenida Paulista, Bolsonaro raised the tone: “Or this minister [Alexandre de Moraes] fits in or he asks you to leave. It cannot be admitted that one person, one man, only cloud our freedom. Tell this minister that he still has time to redeem himself, he still has time to file his inquiries. Get out, Alexandre de Moraes. Stop being a scoundrel”.

Bolsonaro also stated that he will not comply with any further decision taken by Moraes.

Alexandre de Moraes is in charge of the inquiry that investigates the financing and organization of acts against institutions and democracy, and for which he has already determined the arrests of allies of the president and of pocketnarista militants. Bolsonaro is the target of five inquiries at the Supreme and Superior Electoral Court. Moraes will be president of the TSE next year.

It is #FAKE that minister Alexandre de Moraes fled the country the day after Bolsonaro's speech on September 7th — Photo: Reproduction

