Jerson Testoni is no longer Brusque’s coach

Jerson Testoni ended his cycle as coach of Brusque. The coach left the club in the so-called “common agreement” with the quadricolor board on Thursday, 9. The last match commanded by Jerson was the 4-0 rout suffered by Coritiba, on Tuesday, 7, for the 23rd round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

Check out the club’s note:

“Brusque informs that Jerson Testoni is no longer the club’s coach. In a meeting held this Thursday morning, 9th, with the president Danilo Rezini, the executive director André Rezini and Jerson Testoni, they understood, in common agreement, that it was time to renew the technical command.

Brusque thanks the coach who spent two years with us. There were two years of work, many achievements, leading to being the coach with more time in charge of the club and more games in charge of Quadricolor. In all, Jerson Testoni had 102 games, 47 wins, 26 draws and 29 losses.

In addition to Jerson Testoni, physical trainer Marcos Abella, who is part of the coach’s commission, will also leave the position. Thus, the club’s physiologist George Castilhos and the physical trainer Lamil Valencio, who are part of the permanent committee of the club, will lead the training until the arrival of the new coach for the sequence of the championship.

The club wishes you success following your career, thank you Testoni!”

Historic

With 102 games in two spells, Testoni is Brusque’s record coach in terms of number of games and home time. It had taken over on September 30, 2019, shortly after Evandro Guimarães left. There were 710 days in office until this Thursday, 9. He was the longest running coach in the Brazilian Championship divisions.

In the cycle ended this Thursday, 9, Jerson Testoni played 97 games for the club. He was suspended from three of these matches, and removed by Covid-19 from two others.

positive

Champion of Recopa Catarinense 2020

Champion of the Santa Catarina Cup 2019

Access to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship (4th place in Serie C – historical record)

Vice-champion of the 2020 Santa Catarina Championship

Fourth phase of the Copa do Brasil (2020 – historical record)

Longest winning streak: 5 games (10/13/2019 – 10/31/2019)

Biggest unbeaten series: 11 games (5V, 6E | 03/21/2021 – 05/02/2021)

Longest series of games with goals: 10 (01/26/2020 – 03/12/2020)

Games in office: 97 in the pass, 102 in total (historical records)

Time in office: 710 days (historical record)

negatives

Longest losing streak: 3 games (twice in 2020, once in 2021)

Longest series without a win: 10 games (10/25/2020 – 12/26/2020)

Biggest goalless series: 5 games (19/08/2021 – 07/09/2021)

Biggest rout suffered: 1×8 Volta Redonda (11/28/2020 – historical record)

